Wetin be G20 summit and wetin leaders dey tok about dia?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

8 September 2023, 07:41 WAT New Informate 17 minutes wey don pass

Top presidents and prime ministers from all over di world dey meet for di G20 leaders summit wey dem dey do every year, for India capital Delhi, from 9-10 September.

Di main theme for dis year na sustainable development, but dem go also tok about di war for Ukraine.

Wetin be G20?

Di G20 - or Group of Twenty - na club of kontris wey dey meet, discuss plans for world economy.

Between dem, G20 kontris get 85% of di world economic activities and 75% of world trade. Dem get two-thirds of di world population.

Di members na European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, UK and US.

Dem dey always invite Spain as a guest.

Dis year, Nigeria President Bola Tinubu dey attend on di special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

One smaller group from di G20 kontris dey meet as G7.

Some of G20 member kontris - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - form anoda sperate group wey dem dey call Brics.

Brics go soon expand as dem don invite six more kontris to come join dem for di last meeting wey dem just finish: Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Wetin di group dey discuss?

Di issues wey G20 leaders dey discuss don dey increase for some years now.

Adding to economic tok tok, dem discuss mata of climate change, sustainable energy, international-debt forgiveness and taxing multinational corporations.

Every year, na different G20 kontri dey take di presidency and na dat kontri go set agenda for meetings.

Indonesia na im hold di presidency for 2022, and di leaders do dia meeting for Bali.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi go host dis year summit for Delhi

As 2023 president, India want di Delhi event to concentrate on sustainable development, plus how to spread economic growth more evenly between developed and developing kontries.

Di summit dey also provide opportunity for kontris to discuss one-to-one wit demsef even wit di group sessions.

US White House say President Joe Biden go tok to individual leaders about tackling climate change, Russia war for Ukraine, and making international organisations like World Bank to do more to fight poverty.

However, Russia say President Vladimir Putin no go attend di summit, and tori be say China President Xi Jinping no go attend too.

Any controversial issues for G20 kontris?

Russia war for Ukraine fit cause gbege for di Delhi summit.

For March 2022, G20 foreign ministers bin no fit reach agreement for dia meeting sake of serious arguments about di war between US and Russia delegates dem.

For di Bali leaders summit for November 2022, di discussions bin dey dominated about gbege around missiles from di war wey fall for Poland side of di border wit Ukraine.

Wetin we call dis foto, Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov go attend di G20 leaders summit in place of President Putin

Lavrov bin also represent Putin for di Brics summit wey just end for South Africa, even though di president also address di media through video link.

For May, China and Saudi Arabia dodge G20 meeting on tourism wey dem do for di India side of Kashmir becos di Kashmir region get some parts wey India and Pakistan dey claim.

Gbege also shele between India and China sake of border fight wey di two kontris don dey fight for long time, afta Beijing release one map wey claim say di state of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin plateau na Chinese territory.

Why di 'family foto'?

For all di main di main summits, heads of goment dey usually snap group photograph, wey dem dey call "family foto".

However, di kain diplomatic k-leg dem wey foto dey sometime reveal dey make dia own headlines.

For 2018, afta dem kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi for Saudi consulate for Istanbul, di leaders bin ignore Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and dem make am stand far far for di end of di group.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Dem shun Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for di 2018 summit, afta di killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Wetin G20 don achieve?

For 2008 and 2009 summits, during di financial crisis, leaders agree to do some tins wey go rescue world economic system.

But some critics argue say all di oda summits afta dat one bin no too get head, most times sake of tensions between rival world powers.

But, one to one meeting between two kontris dey usually make sense no be small.

For 2019, for Osaka, former US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agree to begin tok again to settle one major trade wahala.

G20 summits dey attract protests?

Big protests dey usually happun during di G20 meetings.

Anti-capitalist protesters do i no go gree for 2010 summit for Toronto and di 2017 summit for Hamburg.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Fight burst between protesters and riot police during di 2017 summit for Hamburg

Thousands of protesters bin march during di 2018 summit for Rio de Janeiro to protest against di G20 economic policies.