97-year-old Nazi typist chop prison sentence ova murder of 10,500 pipo

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Di court order say make dem blur Irmgard Furchner picture

one hour wey don pass

One former secretary wey work for di commander of one Nazi concentration camp don chop conviction of complicity for di murders of more dan 10,505 pipo.

97-year-old Irmgard Furchner bin dey employed as teenage typist for Stutthof and work dia from 1943 to 1945.

Furchner wey be di first woman wey go go trial for Nazi crimes in decades chop two years suspended jail term.

Although she be civilian worker, di judge agree say she dey fully aware of wetin dey go on for di camp.

Belief dey say some 65,000 pipo die for horrible conditions for Stutthof, including Jewish prisoners, non-Jewish Poles and Soviet soldiers wey dem capture. Sake of say Furchner bin dey 18 or 19 years wen di mata happun, dem try am for one special juvenile court.

For Stutthof wey dey located near di mordern-day Polish city of Gdansk, dem dey use some methods to kill detainees and thousands of pipo die inside gas chambers for dia for June 1944.

Di court for Itzehoe for northern Germany hear from survivors of di camp, and some of dem don die during di trial.

Wen di trial start for September 2021, Irmgard Furchner run from her retirement home and police find am on one street for Hamburg.

Stutthof commandant Paul-Werner Hoppe chop jail term for 1955 sake of say im be accessory to murder and dem release am five years later.

Some prosecution don take place for Germany since 2011, afta di conviction of former Nazi death camp guard John Demjanjuk. Dis one show say to be a guard na sufficient evidence of complicity.

Dat ruling also mean say civilian worker Furchner trial dey right sake of say she work directly to di camp commander, as she deal wit letters about Stutthof detainees.

E take 40 days for her to break her silence for di trial as she tell court say "I dey sorry for everitin wey happun". "I regret say I bin dey Stutthof dat time - dis na everitin I fit say," she tok.

Her defence lawyers say make dem aquit am sake of doubts wey surround wetin she know, as she be one of several typists for Hoppe office.

Historian Stefan Hördler play key role for di trial, and im accompany two judges on one visit to di site of di camp. E become clear from di visit say Furchner fit see some of di worst conditions for di camp from di commandant office.

Di historian tell di trial say 27 transports wey carri 48,000 pipo bin arrive for Stutthof between June and October 1944, afta di Nazis decide to expand di camp and speed up murder wit di use of Zyklon B gas.

Oga Hördler describe Hoppe office as di "nerve centre" for everitin wey happun for Stutthof.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Josef Salomonovic wife persuade am to travel from Vienna to northern Germany to give evidence last December

Camp survivor Josef Salomonovic, wey travel to di court to give evidence for di trial, na only six wen dem shoot and kill im fada for Stutthof for September 1944.

"She dey indirectly guilty," e tell reporters for di court last December, "even if she just sit for di office and put her stamp on my fada death certificate."

Anoda survivor, Manfred Goldberg, say im only disappointment na say di two-year suspended sentence "be like mistake".

"Nobody wey dey for dia right mind go send 97-year-old to prison, but di sentence gazz reflect di seriousness of di crimes," e tok.

"If pesin wey steal for shop chop two years, how e kon be say pesin wey dem convict sake of complicity in 10,000 murders chop di same sentence?"

Furchner trial fit be di last to take place for Germany into Nazi-era crimes, although dem still dey investigate some cases.

Two other cases don go court in recent years for Nazi crimes wey dem commit for Stutthof.

Last year dem declare one former camp guard unfit for trial even though di court say high chances dey say e fit dey gyuilty of complicity.