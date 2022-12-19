Wetin be di garment wey Emir of Qatar wia on top Messi

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

28 minutes wey don pass

At 35, Lionel Messi don achieve im biggest sporting dream: to carry di World Cup.

E do am afta e provide Argentina wit di talent, di passes and di goals dem need to dey crowned di best team for Qatar 2022.

After La Albiceleste victory for penalty shootout against France 3(4)-3(2), time reach to award di trophies for ceremony wey di Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, and di Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Enzo Fernández collect award for di best young player, Kylian Mbappe win golden boot, while Emiliano Martínez collect best goalkeeper and Messi di best player.

Wetin be di robe

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Emir of Qatar dey wia di bisht on top Lionel Messi

And di moment wey all Argentines dey wait for: di delivery of di World Cup to di captain.

Na dat time di emir of Qatar put Messi inside one semi -transparent black and gold tunic.

And wit dis garment di Argentine star raise di cup togeda wit im teammates, wey go remain di image wey go dey in di history of Argentina and world football.

Wetin dem dey call di robe na bisht and e mean so much for di Qataris.

"Na garment for official occasion and dem dey use am for celebrations," Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of di Qatar World Cup organizing committee, tell BBC Sport.

"Dis na celebration of Messi," e point out, adding say to wear di bisht on Messi na "an opportunity to show di world our Arab and Muslim culture."

Usually made of camel hair and goat wool, dis tunic don dey in use for more dan 2, 000 years.

Meaning of 'bisht'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di garment show status in royalty and high religious hierarchy not only for Qatar but in oda Arab kontris, and dem dey also wia am for ceremonial events such as traditional festivals and weddings, wia di father dey wia am on im son before marriage.

Ministers and ogbonge pipo for Qatari dey usually wia am on di on di emirate National Day, wey dem celebrate dis Sunday, 18 December.

However, for Qatar only one pesin fit dey wear am evri time, di Emir Al Thani, wey be di supreme authority of di kontri.

Dia fore, dressing Messi wit di bisht was, according to some sabi pipo, na a way of recognizing di player as di greatest player for football hierarchy.

E neva clear weda dem just decorate Messi like dat or dem do am in agreement wit Fifa, wey pipo sabi say dem no dey too allow pipo breach dia protocol.

In any case, e don cause plenty controversy and pipo still dey ask questions from pipo wey believe say to wear dat Arab tunic on Messi don somehow spoil di most important foto for Messi life.