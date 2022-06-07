Meet di Gupta brothers wey chop arrest for UAE over alleged money laundering for SA

Wia dis foto come from, SOUTH AFRICAN GOVERNMENT

one hour wey don pass

Two brothers from di wealthy Gupta family don chop arrest for United Arab Emirates, na wetin South African goment tok.

Atul and Rajesh Gupta dey face accuse for South Africa of profiting from dia closeness wit former president Jacob Zuma and use unfair influence.

Extradition talks dey go on wit di UAE, na wetin South African officials tok.

Di brothers bin run comot from South Africa afta one judicial commission begin torchlight dia involvement in corruption for 2018.

Dem dey face accuse of paying bribes in order to win lucrative state contracts and influence powerful goment appointments.

Di family bin move from India to South Africa for 1993. Dem dey also dey face accuse of money laundering for India, where tax officials bin raid properties wey belong to them for 2018 for different cities, including dia company office for di capital Delhi.

Most of di serious corruption allegations against di Indian-born brothers focus on dia relationship wit Jacob Zuma, wen im be president of South Africa from 2009 until dem force am to step down sake of corruption allegations nine years later.

Di Gupta family dey accused of using their close links wit Oga Zuma to wield enormous political power across all levels of South African goment – like winning business contracts, to influencing high-profile goment appointments and using state funds anyhow.

Oga Zuma and di Guptas don deny any wrongdoing.

Afta di brothers bin run from di kontri, South Africa bin negotiate an extradition treaty wit UAE for 2021.

President Cyril Ramaphosa goment say im hope say di agreement go lead to di return of di Guptas to face charges, but e no dey clear for now wey dem don chop arrest whether di brothers go return to South Africa.

Di Gupta family bin dey so closely linked with oga Zuma sotey dem even coin word for them - di Zuptas.

One of Oga Zuma wives, as well as im son and daughter, bin dey work in senior roles for di Gupta-controlled companies.

Many of di companies from Gupta portfolio bin profit from lucrative contracts wit goment departments and state-owned corporations - where public officials say di family bin give dem instruction to take decisions wey go help di brothers' business interests.

Dem allege say if you comply dem go reward you with money and promotion, while disobedience punishment na sack.

Di list of public bodies accused of "capture" dey extensive – dem be di ministries of finance, natural resources and public enterprises, as well as agencies responsible for tax collection and communications, the state broadcaster SABC, di national carrier, South African Airways, di state-owned rail-freight operator and di energy giant Eskom - one of di largest utility companies for dis planet.

Di four-year investigation later published by di kontri top judge conclude say di wealthy brothers dey deeply embedded for di highest levels of goment and Oga Zuma ruling African National Congress (ANC) party.

Di reports wey di investigators published dis year accuse di brothers of being linked to racketeering activity through di procurement of rail, ports and pipeline infrastructure.

Di authors also conclude say Oga Zuma "go do anything wey di Guptas want am to do for them".

Last year Oga Zuma be go prison for 15 months for refusing to testify before di same investigators.

Dem release am on parole afta e serve two months of im sentence in jail.

Who be di Gupta brothers?

Wia dis foto come from, SOUTH AFRICAN GOVERNMENT

Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta bin move to South Africa from Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for 1993, just afta di fall of apartheid.

Tori be say wen Atul bin arrive to set up di family business Sahara Computers, e shock by di lack of red tape.

Dem grow di company to employ more than 10,000 pipo for South Africa, also dem develop financial interests for mining, air travel, energy, technology and media sectors.