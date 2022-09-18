Police dey drag man to court over Queen coffin incident

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

23 minutes wey don pass

Dem don charge one 28-year-old man with a public order offence after e allegedly comot di queue of mourners to approach di Queen coffin on Friday.

Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets for east London, go show face for Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday.

Di Metropolitan Police say dem charge am under di Public Order Act.

Di live video feed of Westminster Hall cut away wen di incident happun at around 22:00 BST.

One statement from di Met Police say: "Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets, dey charged on Saturday, September 17, with an offence under Section 4A of di Public Order Act; behaviour intending to cause alarm, harassment or distress.

"E go appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 19."

Na im be di second pesin to be charged with committing offence while on di queue to see di Queen lying in state.

Dem charge one 19-year-old man after e allegedly expose imsef and pushing into mourners from behind as dem wait in di line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday.

Adio Adeshine dey charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

E go appear at Southwark Crown Court on 14 October.