In Fotos: How t﻿housands gada to witness swearing-in of new Kenya president

Na thousands of pipo gada for di venue for Nairobi wia dem swear in William Ruto as Kenya president.

Wit im hand on top Bible, di 55-year-old swear to preserve and protect di kontri constitution.

Raila Odinga wey lose for di election no attend di inauguration, say e get “serious concerns" about im opponent victory.

Oga Ruto win di election wit 50.5% of di vote, to Odinga 48.8%.

Odinga allege say dem rig di election but Supreme Court don rule say di election was free and fair.

Eight injure for stampede

At least eight pipo injure for di stampede wey happun for di venue of di inauguration.

Di stampede happun as di crowd dey try enta di stadium to witness di swearing in of both Ruto and im deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

But inside di stadium, di crowd happy well-well as dem dey gyrate dey wave Kenya flag while odas wear yellow – di colour wey pipo take sabi Ruto campaign.

A﻿frican leaders show face

Nigeria Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo travel go Nairobi to join oda African leaders to attend di inauguration of William Ruto.

Local media say na 20 African heads of state dey invited to attend di swearing in.

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan, Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye and Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini also attend.

Odas na Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera and Guinea Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

William Ruto profile

William Ruto, di winner of Kenya heavily disputed presidential election - get di same childhood wey be like dat of many poor Kenyans.

Ruto go primary school without shoes. E wear im first pair of shoes for di age of 15.

E bin also sell chicken and groundnuts for roadside for rural areas of di Rift Valley.

So e no come as surprise say e show imsef as di champion of di poor as e vie for di presidency for di 9 August election.

Oga Ruto contest under di banner of Kenya Kwanza, Swahili for Kenya First, wit a promise to grow di economy.

Dis na di first shot of di 55-year-old at di presidency and e shock im critics by achieving victory.

E join politics in 1992 afta di den President Daniel arap Moi mentor am.

Oga Ruto bin dey part of di youth wing of oga Moi once-dominant Kanu party.

And im dey among di activists wey dey tasked wit mobilising voters for di kontri first multi-party elections wey hold for di same year.

William Ruto, wey be Deputy to out-going President Uhuru Kenyatta, get di reputation of being a powerful orator - pesin wey sabi tok- wey dey draw huge crowds for rallies.

And im dey put up strong performance for media interviews.