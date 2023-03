Nigeria 0-1 Guinea Bissau Live updates

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

24 March 2023, 16:47 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Nigeria go play Guinea Bissau for Moshood Abiola Stadium for Abuja on Friday March 24.

Di three-time African champions, dey hope to stretch dia lead for di top of Group A.

Super Eagles get six points from dia victory ova Sao Tome E Principe and Sierra Leone.

Di top two teams from each group go qualify for Afcon 2023 wey go take place for Ivory Coast.

Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau don meet each oda just once.

For dat game, Super Eagles win 2-0 na Umar Sadiq and William Troost-Ekong score.

First half

45' + 2 min- First Half don end, Nigeria 0 -1 Guinea-Bissau.

45' + 2 mins- Missed attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Nigeria) right foot shot from outside ai area mis di target.

45 mins- Anoda free kick for Nigeria Ademola Lookman for di attacking half na Jefferson Encada foul am.

43 mins- Wilfred Ndidi don win free kick afta Mama Baldé foul am

41 mins- Moreto Cassamá of Guinea-Bissau don win free kick.

40 mins- Blocked attempt. Wilfred Ndidi right footed shot from outside di box dey blocked.

36 mins- Missed attempt. Dálcio of Guinea-Bissau left foot almost enta inside di net.

32 mins- Sori Mané Guinea-Bissau don win free kick.

31 mins- Attempt blocked. Victor Osimhen right foot shot dey blocked na Ademola Lookman give am pass.

28 mins- Piqueti of Guinea-Bissau win free kick na Iheanacho foul am.

24 mins- Nigeria get plenty position but dem neva fit break di visitors defence.

23 mins- Offside, Nigeria. Alex Iwobi plays through ball, but Victor Osimhen dey offside.

22 mins- Missed Attempt. Alfa Semedo of Guinea-Bissau right foot shot from outside the box dey close,na Jefferson Encada give am di pass.

21 mins- Offside, Nigeria. Samuel Chukwueze play through ball, but Victor Osimhen dey offside.

20 mins- Corner kick, Nigeria.

19 mins - Game don resume again

17 mins- small delay for di match sake of injury to Alex Iwobi of Nigeria.

16 mins- SAVE! Victor Osimhen of Nigeria right footed shot from di centre of di box keeper save am. na Kelechi Iheanacho give am di pass

15 mins- Corner kick for Nigeria.

14 mins- small delay for di match but play don continue

11 mins- Dálcio (Guinea-Bissau) win free kick afta Zaidu Sanusi foul am.

9 mins- Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria).

8 mins- Moreto Cassamá (Guinea-Bissau) win free kick for left wing.

6 mins- Offside, Guinea-Bissau. Sori Mané play through ball, but Mama Baldé dey offside.

5 mins- Offside, Nigeria. Samuel Chukwueze play through ball, but Victor Osimhen dey offside.

4 mins- Kevin Akpoguma of Nigeria win anoda free kick.

2 mins-Bright Osayi-Samuel (Nigeria) win free kick afta Piqueti of Guinea-Bissau fowl am.