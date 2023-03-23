How Canada increase dia population by 1 million inside a year

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Canada dey experience dia highest annual population growth since 1957

23 March 2023, 07:41 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Canada population don grow pass one million pipo inside one year for di first time, di goment tok.

Di kontri population increase from 38,516,138 to 39,566,248 pipo, Statistics Canada tok.

E also mark Canada highest annual population growth rate - 2.7% - since 1957.

Part of wetin cause di increase na sake of goment effort to employ migrants enta di kontri to reduce labour shortages, Statistics Canada tok.

But di increase for di number of permanent and temporary immigrants fit "also represent additional challenges for some regions of di kontri wey relate to housing, infrastructure and transportation, plus service delivery to di population", according to di agency.

Migration bin account for nearly 96% of di population growth, according to Statistics Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau don make efforts to attract more immigrants enta di kontri. Last year, di goment bin announce one plan to welcome half a million immigrants a year by 2025.

Di kontri bin welcome 437,000 immigrants for 2022, while di number of non-permanent residents for di kontri increase by 607,782, dis account for a "record-breaking year for di processing of immigration applications", according to di agency.

Di population increase also mean say Canada go rank first among di 38 member kontris of di Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development for 2022 population growth, while e go also be di fastest-growing G7 kontri, Statistics Canada tok.