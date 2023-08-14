How two Nigerian brothers chop extradition to U.S for International Sexual Extortion Ring

Two Nigeria men don get extradition to United States of America from Lagos sake of crimes wey dem commit.

Di United States Attorney Mark Totten for di Western District of Michigan announce on Monday say dem don extradite di two Nigerian men to di U.S.

Di men na Samuel Ogoshi wey dey 22 years and Samson Ogoshi, wey dey 20 years wey be brothers.

Samuel Ogoshi and Samson Ogoshi from Lagos, South West, Nigeria.

Dem go face prosecution afta dem dey indicted in May 2023 for sexually extorting plenti young men and teenage boys for di Western District of Michigan and across di United States.

Wetin be di charges dem sama dem?

According to di statement wey di U.S Department of Justice release on 13 Auguist 2023, Samuel Ogoshi dey charged wit causing di death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, of Marquette, Michigan.

Dem find her deadbody afta dem confam say she die from self-inflicted gunshot wound for March 2022.

“Sextortion na horrible crime. To di pipo wey dey commit dis crimes: we go pursue una around di world.

And to di pipo wey be victims: abeg make una know say we tanda gidigba and ready to help una,” di U.S. Attorney Totten tok.

“Belle dey sweet me sake of di way wey di extradition effort move sharp sharp and I dey grateful to di FBI and our Nigerian law enforcement partners for dia work to get justice for dis international sexual exploitation investigation.” im add.

“Financial sextortion na global crisis wey dey impact teens for our kontri and around di world,” Acting Special Agent wey dey in Charge, Devin J. Kowalski of di FBI Michigan Field Office tok.

Im explain say "dis case don demonstrate, di commitment of di FBI to working closely with domestic and international law enforcement partners to prevent young men and women so dem no go become victims of dis bad crime.”

Di defendants dey expected to showface for court on Monday afternoon for di federal courthouse for Grand Rapids .

Nigerian authorities arrest Samuel and Samson Ogoshi for Nigeria for January afta di United States request.

Nigerian prosecutors na im manage di extradition proceedings on behalf of di United States.

On July 20, Justice B.F.M. Nyako order say make di two men go United States to face di charges for di indictment.

On 3 August, B.E. Jedy Agba, di Solicitor-General of di Nigerian Federation,bin sign di final surrender order, we authorize di United States to bring di two brodas to West Michigan.

For May, dem sama Samuel Ogoshi and Samson Ogoshi four-count indictment charges:

Count 1 dey charge Samuel Ogoshi wit sexual exploitation and attempted sexual Exploitation of a minor wey cause her death.

Di charge carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a statutory mandatory minimum of 30 years for prison.

Count 2 dey charge di two of dem wit conspiracy to sexually exploit minors by causing di minors to produce child pornographic images wey di defendants use to blackmail di minors.

Dis charge carry a maximum penalty of 30 years for prison and a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

Count 3 dey charge two of dem wit conspiracy to distribute child pornography for sending di child pornography images to di minors and dia families and friends.

Dis charge carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison.

Count 4 charge two of dem wit conspiracy to commit stalking thru di internet and for engaging in sextortion scheme wey relate to both minors and young adults.

Dis charge get maximum penalty of five years in prison and all di charges get provisions for fines, restitution, and supervised release afta dem free from prison.

How dem take commit dis crime?

Di U.S Department of Justice say di grand jury dey allege say di defendants use social media accounts wey dem hack to pose as young women to decieve teenage and young adult males enta sexual chats.

One of di accounts dem use na Instagram account wit di username “dani.robertts”, na dis account communicate wit Jordan DeMay bifo im die.

Afta dem initiate start tok-tok wit di victims, di defendants dey use Google and oda online applications to research informate about di victims, including wia di victims dey live, wia dem dey school or work, and who dia family and friends be.

Di defendants go den allegedly beg dia victims to produce and send sexually explicit fotos of demsefs.

Immediately di defendants receive dis sexually explicit fotos, dem go create collage wey include di sexually explicit image wit oda images of di victims from social media.

Dis images include fotos of di victims’ school, family, and friends. Di defendants go threaten to show di collage to oda pipo, including di family, friends, and classmates, of dia victims thru social media unless di victims pay moni.