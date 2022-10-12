Crimea bridge 'attackers' chop arrest as fresh blasts heard

Russia say e don detain eight pipo in connection with Saturday explosion on one key bridge wey link Russia to Crimea.

Im FSB security service say five of di pipo wey chop arrest na Russians, while di odas na Ukrainian and Armenian.

E tok say Kyiv naim dey behind di attack but one Ukrainian official describe Russia investigate as "nonsense".

Di news dey come as explosions dey reported for di Ukrainian cities of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Nikopol.

Di BBC Hugo Bachega for Kyiv tok say dem hear five explosions for Kherson, one of di largest cities under Russian occupation, while unconfirmed reports say dem don active di air defence system for di city.

E say e no dey sure wetin triggered di explosions.

Meanwhile, blasts still dey happun in several Ukrainian-controlled cities.

Ukraine Emergency Ministry report say several S-300 missiles don fall in and around Zaporizhzhia, with one destroying one residential building for one suburb. E say dem pull one family from di wreckage.

Three pipo, wey include oe six-year-old, girl dey seriously injured by shelling for Nikopol, for Dnipro region, one Ukrainian presidential toktok tok.

'Fake structures'

Wetin we call dis Video, Big explosion rock Crimea bridge

Di blast on di Crimea Bridge na powerful symbolic blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, wey open di bridge in 2018, four years after Russia annexation of Crimea.

President Putin call am an "act of terrorism", saying Ukraine intelligence agents bin wa destroy one critically important piece of Russia civil infrastructure.

But one toktok pesin for di Ukrainian intelligence services, Andriy Yusov, rubbish di Russian accusations.

"All di activities of di FSB and [Russia] Investigative Committee na nonsense," e tell Ukrainian media. "Dem be fake structures wey serve di Putin regime, so we definitely no go comment on dia latest announcements."

Russian forces retaliate on Monday with one wave of missile strikes across di kontri, wey include central Kyiv, wi dem kill 19 pipo.

Following more strikes on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky don urge kontris to hit Russia with more sanctions in response to " new wave of terror".

E bin call on di West to find new ways to apply political pressure to Russia and support Ukraine.

Di calls dey come after e bin meet di G7 group of nations for emergency virtual taktok on Tuesday.

Di bloc - wey dey consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US - promise to continue to dey provide "financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal" support to im country "for as long as e take".

Nato also sae e go stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

For another development, Polish pipeline operator Pern say e don detect one leak in one pipeline for di Druzhba system wey carry oil from Russia to Europe.

Di discovery follows leaks for di Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines wey transport Russian gas to Europe, wey dem don widely blamed on sabotage.

Europe dey face severe energy crisis for di aftermath of Moscow invasion of Ukraine as e dey try to wean imsef off Russian gas and oil.

Di continent don impose tough sanctions on Russia in an effort to put economic pressure on di Kremlin.