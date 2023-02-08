Wetin di Supreme Court order on naira swap mean?

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme Court

Di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) dey bound to follow di court injunction wey stop di naira redesign policy until di court hear di matta, one Senior Advocate of Nigeria tok.

Ifedayo Adedipe for interview wit BBC Pidgin explain say although im neva see di paper wey carry di argument or prayers, wetin im sabi be say di Supreme court give ‘preservative order’.

Di lawyer further tok say di highest court action dey allowed by law.

Supreme Court of Nigeria grant interim injunction to stop Nigeria goment from implementing di February 10 Deadline to stop using di old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes as legal tender.

Three Northern States, Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara, bin file motion ex-parte on February 3rd, say make di top court stop Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy.

Motion ex-parte mean say court fit to make decision without hearing from all di parties for di mata, in dis case from di federal goment of Nigeria and di CBN.

But di senior Lawyer say CBN 10 February deadline for di circulation of old 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes no fit shelle again sake of say di Supreme court ruling gas dey obeyed.

Wetin dis one mean be say Nigerians fit kontinu to spend dia old 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes till di apex court go clarify di mata wit state govnors and CBN.

Di lawyer say all di parties wey dey involve for di matter go need to defend dia side for court.

Di Supreme court na di highest court of di land and as di policy court of dis kontri say wait until I don hear everybody, I tink say e dey appropriate”.

“If some set of state dey aggrieved and dem tink say di Supreme court get di power to listen to dem, until di matter dey look into e dey proper make dem preserve di subject mata, na im be wetin just happun”.

All di seven-man panel of di Supreme Court wey Justice John Okoro lead, decide togeda say dem go grant interim injunction – temporary measure before dem go do di full hearing – to prevent di federal goment, CBN, commercial banks plus odas from implementing di 10 February, deadline for di old 200, 500 and 1000 Naira notes to stop being legal tender.

Di court add say FG, CBN, commercial banks must not continue wit di deadline pending di determination of a notice in respect of di issue on 15 February.

Dis court decision mean say di old naira notes go continue to be legal tenders for Nigeria.

CBN dey independent?

Oga Ifedayo Adedipe explain say although di CBN fit wan argue say dem no be party to di case but na policy wey dem dey carry out be party to di case.

E further explain say di CBN dey established by an Act, and dem dey independent of govment but na di policy of goment wey dem dey carry out.

“And dem be di banker to di federal goment, na di policy wey dem involve dey challenged. Weda dey suppose go di supreme court be wetin dem suppose look into, make I no chook mouth for dat one”.

“Di court get di jurisdiction to do so under section six sub section six(b) of di 1999 constitution”, Oga Adedipe explain.

Wetin di APC Govnors lawyer tok

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Abdulrakeem Mustapha SAN, di Lawyer wey represent di Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states for di suit against di Federal goment ontop di new naira notes explain wetin di rulling mean to tori pipo.

Di lawyers for interview tok say wetin di Supreme court ruling mean be say by 10th of February di Central Bank of Nigeria go stop to dey supply di new naira.

Although dis one no mean complete stop to di naira redesign policy as lawyers dem explain say na “interim injunction”.

E mean say di CBN go stop dia action till di Apex court go hear and determine di case wey di APC govnors file.

E say dem bin call for di Judgement of di Supreme court sake of di mata dey cause gbege all ova di kontri.

“You fit see say banks don dey harassed, Nigerians dey harassed, especially di poor pipo, pipo wey dey urban area dey face problem but e plenti pass for di rural area”.

Di lawyer further explain say na three Northern States, Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara, deem am fit to make di move say make di top court stop Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy.

“No be say di Supreme court na just di final court, dem be court of policy, dem see merit for our application and restrain di federal goment and by extension di Central Bank of Nigeria.

Di rulling na to stop di goment from implementing di February 10 Deadline to stop using di old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes as legal tender.