Nigerian man wey dem charge wit murder for US allegedly search ‘how to get away wit murder’ online

US police dey find Nigerian man wey dem say e kill one 24 year old woman for im apartment.

Police for Houston, don file murder charges against one US based Nigerian, Chukwuebuka Nwobodo.

Dem also declare di 28 year old dey wanted in di disappearance of one 24 year old woman wey dem allege say e kill.

“Di suspect dey charged wit murder and tampering wit evidence for di 232nd State District Court.”, di police statement tok.

Dem add say Ms Felicia Johnson bin disappear since April 16 from one InterContinental Houston – Medical Center hotel for Houston.

Dem make di report afta pesin find her cell phone, covered in blood, off di roadway.

Further investigation reveal say Ms Johnson bin comot di hotel in a vehicle early morning on April 16.

Detectives then identify Nwobodo as a suspect for Johnson’s disappearance.

Dis na afta investigation show say im pick up Johnson from one apartment complex an im carry her go im apartment for South Richmond Avenue.

Evidence later show say Nwobodo kill Johnson inside im apartment before e dispose her personal effects for Bear Creek Pioneers Park.

Believe be say im disposed Ms Johnson body at some point within few days later.

Police say dem still neva fit recover her body.

Meanwhile, Nwobodo still dey on di run but dem don charge am wit murder.

Court document show Nwobodo search ‘how to get away wit murder’ online

For one court document wey local tori pipo for Oxygen crime sight, for May 13, dem issue a warrant arrest for Nwobodo, along wit search warrants for im car and home. Police pull Nwobodo over and allegedly find blood for im trunk and backseat of im car.

Dem also find handgun, loose latex gloves, one shovel and one large kitchen knife wit blood on am, according to court documents.

Dat day, police take am into custody, though e no dey clear why dem later release am. But im dey currently at large.

During di search of im home, investigators also find “apparent blood stains” throughout di residence, and especially large amounts on di bedroom and hallway floors.

Dem allege say di stains na probable match for Johnson's DNA.

Police seize Nwobodo phone during im May 13 arrest.

Wen dem later conduct warrant search on im Google accounts, e show many dubious internet searches, wey include how to dispose of a body and destroy evidence, as well as foto of one dismembered woman body and a picture of Johnson Uber pickup spot and di car wey pick her up.

On April 20, Nwobodo allegedly look up “can bleach destroy DNA?” And “wetin vinegar dey do to blood?,” according to court documents. Di following day, Nwobodo allegedly search di “most forested part of Houston.”

Court record also show say Nwobodo search “how to delete your history completely” one week afta dat, plus e also search for di cheapest places for di world to live on a $1,000-per-month budget.

Im also look up “How pesin dey plan a murder without getting caught” and “how to get away wit murder.”

On May 3, im search for how dem dey handle missing pesin case and whether police fit get access to dead pipo text messages.

Court documents also show say Nwobodo find medical treatment for hand lacerations on di morning of Johnson disappearance, at which time im allegedly claim e injure imself as im dey cut open boxes.

Surveillance video from one local Wal-Mart allegedly show Nwobodo — wit hand wey dem banadage — April 16 and 17, dey buy items wey include towels, trash bags and one flashlight, according to court records. Im also buy a pruning saw from Home Depot.

Dem still neva find Johnson

Wetin Felicia Johnson papa tok?

“Finding my baby girl, Felicia, na our top priority”, Philip Johnson tok as e create GoFund me page to find her daughter.

Philip wey come from California say dia dey forced to be separated for dis most trying time,

E tok say im go stay for Texas as long as im fit to ensure dem do everything to find Felicia.

“Our family no dey complete without her. I have never felt such a sense of helplessnes for my life.” E tok as he ask for support to stay in Texas to search for im daughter.

Philip reveal say na o. Saturday, April 16, 2022, she turn 24.