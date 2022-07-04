Ohio Police release video wia officers shoot Black man 60 times

Play video, "Police footage shows fatal shooting of Jayland Walker", Duration 2,01 02:01 Wetin we call dis Video, Jayland Walker: Bodycam show di shooting of black man wey di Ohio police release

US police don release video for one chase wey happun for Akron, Ohio wey lead to di death of one black man.

Police wey bin dey chase am shoot am more than 60 times.

Di Police say dem believe na di victim Jayland Walker, 25, first shoot and officers bin fear for dia lives during di traffic stop on di night of 27 June.

Oga Walker no carry weapon as e run from im motor but police say dem later find gun inside di car.

Akron's mayor tell pipo make dem dey patient as protests don start for di kontri.

Daniel Horrigan say "di video dey heart breaking, e dey hard to take in", following di release of di video on Sunday.

Meanwhile State Attorney General Dave Yost promise "complete, fair and expert investigation" by di Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Na even as Akron police dey hold separate internal investigation to see weda officers go against departmental rules or policies.

Dis na as di eight officers wey dey involved for di shooting, seven white and one black don dey on paid administrative leave.

Lawyer for oga Walker family say di police continue to dey shoot even afta e fall for ground.

Derrick Johnson wey be di president of di National Association for the Advancement of Colored People say oga Walker death na "murder. Point blank".

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Gun wey police claim dem find for im motor

Dem stop Jayland Walker car on Monday 27 June by 00:30 for routine traffic inspection.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett say dem hear shot from di car and traffic camera catch wetin resemble muzzle flash, na so di Associated Press news agency quoe am.

Police bodi camera show pesin for ski mask dey comot im motor and dey run enta car park as police chase am for like 10 seconds before dem start to shoot.

Police say one of di officers bin try use stun gun but e no work.

Police chief Mylett say one of di pictures dey look like oga Walker, "dey carry hand go im waist" and anoda look like dey show am dey turn face officer. E say one third picture "show forward motion of im arm".

Police say dem find bullet casing wey match di pistol and loaded magazine wey dem find for car seat, close to di scene.

Protesters waka peacefully fo Akron and pack demselves for front of di city justice centre afta di video comot.

Family lawyer Bobby DiCello say police continue to shoot oga Walker even afta e fall for ground and handcuff am first before dem try give am first aid.