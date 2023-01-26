No worry about deadline of old Naira notes - Gbajabiamila

Wia dis foto come from, @femigbaja/Twitter

Di Speaker of di Nigeria House of Representatives don assure Nigerians say dem no get anytin to worry about as di deadline for di use of di old Naira notes don reach.

Di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), fix 31 January as di last dey wey di kontri go use di old Naira notes. By dat time, all Nigerians dey expected to don return di old notes to dia accounts and di new notes go be di only official legal tender.

Na five days remain to di end of January and Nigerians don dey panic as old notes still dey in circulation and di new ones scarce well-well.

But di Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, don assure dem say according to di law, dem go still fit go exchange dia money for bank afta di 31 January deadline.

Quoting section 20 of di CBN Act, di Speaker of di house say: “Section 20 of di CBN Act, and I wan make am abundantly clear. E say categorically say, even afta di 31st, all money, all old notes, although dem no be legal tender again in terms of commercial transactions, you fit take dem to di banks and exchange am for di actual amount.”

Gbajabiamila, emphasize say di House see di policy as beta policy but na how di CBN take dey implement am and how e dey affect Nigerians na im dey House dey worry about.

“Nobody here get problem wit di policy, di problem or wetin we dey try to address here na di implementation.”