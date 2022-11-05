P﻿olice deny dem arrest Eniola Badmus over Davido son death

P﻿olice for Lagos state, southwest Nigeria don tell BBC Pidgin say e no true say dem arrest nollywood actress Eniola Badmus over di death of Davido son death.

T﻿ori begin fly up and down early mor-mor on Saturday, 5 November on local blogs and social media plaftorms about di rumoured arrest.

B﻿ut di toktok pesin for di police command for Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin tell BBC Pidgin for one telephone interview say ''dat tori na false. Nothing like dat happun''.

D﻿i thing be say Eniola and Davido be friends wey dey always show affection to each oda ontop social media.

She be one of di few pipo wey pipo believe first drop hint about Ifeanyi death ontop social media though she later delete di post ontop her Istagram page - dis make pipo vex and drag her questioning di kain friemndship she share wit di pop star. She never comot to talk anything.

D﻿i three year old Ifeanyi Adeleke, wey be di fisrt son of di popular Nigerian Afrobeat star, David Adeleke and Chioma Rowland die on di night of 31 October, for di musician house wey dey for Banana Island area of di state.

E﻿ also confam say di two pipo (Ifeanyi nanny and cook) wey remain from di eight domestic staff dem earlier arrest still dey dia custody as investigate still dey go on.

P﻿olice earlier arrestIfeanyi death wey attract pipo tributes from plenti ogbonge pipo around di world also raise concern over safety of pikin dem around siwmming pool.

H﻿ow Ifeanyi take die?

H﻿undeyin for one interview on Wednesday bin tell BBC Pidgin dem dey ready to do autopsy to find out how Ifeanyi really die - tori be say one of Davido domestic workers na im go make report for ploice station say di boy drown insid im papa swimming pool.

Di police explain say dia standard procedure wen dem dey investigate mata wey concern pesin death na to conduct autopsy.

Benjamin Hundeyin say as far as di death of Ifeanyi dey concerned dem go also conduct autopsy.

“E get some families wey dey tok say dem no dey interested in autopsy even though na something wey we suppose do.“On dis case, Ifeanyi parents, dat na Davido and Chioma neva tok say dem no dey interested,” e add.

E say as tins be now police go conduct autopsy except dem hear from di parents.

On Tuesday 1 November, police arrest eight pipo, all of which na di domestic staff wey di house wen di incident happun- dem later release six of di pipo.

Di police toktok pesin come comfam to BBC Pidgin on Saturday say di two pipo wey remain from di eight dem earlier arrest still dey dia custody as investiage continue.

