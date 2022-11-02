H﻿ow five lions escape from zoo for Australia

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

2 hours wey don pass

F﻿ive lions cause small kasala for one Australian zoo afta dem escape dia house.

D﻿i animals, wey include one adult and for baby lion, alias cubs bin dey seen outside dia cage for Taronga Zoo around 6:30 local time on Wednesday.

D﻿i zoo bin dey under lockdown and dem gats shoot one cub to sleep before dem fit carry all of dem go back dia cage, within minutes according to zoo tok-tok pesin. No one bin wound from di incident.

W﻿hile dem neva know wetin allow di lions to escape, di zoo executive director Simon Duffy call am "ogbonge incident" wey dem go investigate.

Oga Duffy tok dis one as e bin dey tok to tori pipo.

D﻿i lions enta one small area wey dey "near" dia exhibit.

D﻿i place dem bin gada na just about 100m from wia di guests wey bin dey sleep for di zoo overnight dey. As di main zoo bin dey closed.

E﻿ say "di lions no comot dat area wey dem enta, dem also no comot Taronga zoo".

C﻿CYTV footage show say di keeper hala about di missing lions within 10 minutes, according to di zoo.

S﻿taff sharparly move all di pipo wey bin dey di zoo go safe locations. Mr Duffy reveal say four of di lions "jejely waka back" enta dia cage.

D﻿i lion cage for di zoo go dey closed for oda inspection to make sure say e dey "100% safe", na wetin oga Duffy add.

E﻿ no dey common for animals to escape Australian zoos.