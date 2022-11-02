How five lions escape from zoo for Australia
Five lions cause small kasala for one Australian zoo afta dem escape dia house.
Di animals, wey include one adult and for baby lion, alias cubs bin dey seen outside dia cage for Taronga Zoo around 6:30 local time on Wednesday.
Di zoo bin dey under lockdown and dem gats shoot one cub to sleep before dem fit carry all of dem go back dia cage, within minutes according to zoo tok-tok pesin. No one bin wound from di incident.
While dem neva know wetin allow di lions to escape, di zoo executive director Simon Duffy call am "ogbonge incident" wey dem go investigate.
Oga Duffy tok dis one as e bin dey tok to tori pipo.
Di lions enta one small area wey dey "near" dia exhibit.
Di place dem bin gada na just about 100m from wia di guests wey bin dey sleep for di zoo overnight dey. As di main zoo bin dey closed.
E say "di lions no comot dat area wey dem enta, dem also no comot Taronga zoo".
CCYTV footage show say di keeper hala about di missing lions within 10 minutes, according to di zoo.
Staff sharparly move all di pipo wey bin dey di zoo go safe locations. Mr Duffy reveal say four of di lions "jejely waka back" enta dia cage.
Di lion cage for di zoo go dey closed for oda inspection to make sure say e dey "100% safe", na wetin oga Duffy add.
E no dey common for animals to escape Australian zoos.
For 2009, one lioness escape im enclosure for Mogo zoo, south of Sydney, and dem gats shoot kill am sake of say e bin cause danger to di public.