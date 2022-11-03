Ghana Police invite Shatta Wale after he post about 2014 murder of Fennec Okyere

Ghana Police Service invite dancehall musician, Shatta Wale to assist dem in dia investigation into de murder of music manager, Fennec Okyere.

Shatta Wale make claims on social media say music manager, Nana Asiama Hanson aka Bulldog know something about de murder wey happen in 2014.

Inside statement dem talk say “Police make contact wit Shatta Wale who dey cooperate wit dem on de matter.”

Dem explain say “dem dey work for months on all unresolved murder cases, including Fennec Okyere.”

“De new development from Shatta Wale go complement de ongoing investigation” dem add.

What we know about Fennec Okyere murder in 2014

Some unknown killers murder Fennec Okyere on Thursday, 13 March, 2014 for en house wey dey Manet Gardens on Spintex Road.

Fennec die at de age 31 when he build reputation as artiste manager for musician, Kwaw Kese.

About one month after en murder police arrest Bulldog as suspect in de murder investigation.

According to de Police CID, Bulldog allegedly threaten to kill Fennec Okyere, dis make am de lead suspect in de case.

After de case go court, Accra Central District Court in January, 2018, clear Bulldog of all murder charges wey dem set am free.

De murder case remain cold case until de latest social media post by Shatta Wale which he make claims suggesting en estranged manager, Bulldog know something about de murder.

“Bull Dog since you dey bring out secrets you go tell Ghanaians what happen to Fenicks Murder!!” Shatta Wale post for Facebook.

“I make ready to tell de court about what you talk about you and your men and how you plan that foolish act get ready” he add.

Who be Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale?

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, aka Shatta Wale be Ghanaian dancehall musician who gain popularity as one of de controversial artistes for de country.

Dem born am on 17th October, 1984 during de PNDC era under de late Jerry John Rawlings.

He enter de music scene around year 2004 with de artiste name "Bandana" wey he release hit single "Bandana."

Dis song introduce am into music as one of de major acts, but after a few years en popularity go down sake of he no drop hits.

After he go into hybernation for some years, he reintroduced en body as "Shatta Wale" around 2013.

En music and personality take de news by storm in 2013 when he diss de Vodafon Ghana Music Awards Organisers say dem rob an of what award as Dancehall Artiste of the Year.