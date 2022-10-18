How Nigerian youths dey support dia presidential candidates for 2023 elections

Tunde Ososanya

S﻿ome of di presidential candidates for di 2023 general elections

Nigeria go elect new president for 25 Feberuary, 2023 and youths for di kontri dey actively campaign for dia candidates both online and offline.

Dis kind involvement for politics by di Nigerian youths neva happun before, and dis one show say dem really dey interested in who dem want make e succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Politicians no fit do witout di youth for election period sake of say na youth and women form di larger percentage of voters for di kontri, according to di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

So di youths sabi di power wey dem get concerning election mata and dem dey use di opportunity to participate fully by canvassing for votes for dia preferred candidates.

Di youths dey show dis support in form of rallies, house-to-house mobilisation, social media campaign, amongst odas.

N﻿a 18 candidates dey contest for di 2023 presidential election but BBC Pidgin chook eye for di activities of di supporters of five of dis contenders.

One million-man march for Peter Obi

One million-man march for Peter Obi for Lagos for 1 October

Di supporters of Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate Peter bin stage one million-man march in support of dia candidate and im running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed.

Obidients as dem dey call diasef hold di march for Lafia, di Nasarawa State capital for August as traders close dia shops to show support for Oga Obi.

Di rally no stop dia as dem also carri am to Yenagoa, di Bayelsa State capital for September.

For 1 October wey Nigeria celebrate 62nd Independence Day, Obidients show support for Obi-Datti wit di one million-march for different parts of Lagos State.

Five million-man march for Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Supporters of di presidential candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also enta streets for dia own candidate for October and dem call am five million-man march.

Di supporters wey call diasef Batists also use di rally to campaign for di Lagos State govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and im deputy, Femi Hamzat, wey dey seek re-election next year.

Na di chairman of di Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo lead di march in support of Tinubu and im running mate, Kashim Shettima.

One million-man march for Atiku Abubakar

Youths and women wey be members of di Peoples Democratic Party (PD) for Niger State enta streets to support dia presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and im running mate, Govnor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Di one million-man march bin start from Minna City Gate to Bahago Roundabout.

Articulates as dem dey cal diasef also use di opportunity to rally support for di PDP govnorship candidate for Niger, Liman Kantigi and im running mate, Samuel Gwomna.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso supporters

R﻿abiu Musa Kwankwaso na presidential candidate of di New Nigeria Peoples Party

Di presidential candidate of di New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso receive di love of im supporters for Maiduguri, di Borno State capital for August where im travel to commission im party secretariat and hold meetings wit stakeholders.

Na massive crowd welcome di former govnor of Kano State for Maiduguri wey tok say if pipo wey come welcome am vote for am for 25 February 2023, im go win Borno State.

Omoyele Sowore supporters

Supporters of Omoyele Sowore dey rally behind di presidential candidate of di African Action Congress (AAC) and im running mate Magashi Garba.

Sowore supporters dey active online dey show massive support for di publisher of Sahara Reporters.

I﻿n all some analysts don argue say if di youths wey dey actively participate for di electioneering campaign no collect dia permanent voters card wey be di weapon dem get to eventually make dia choice, dia supports go go to waste.

F﻿or Nigeria, every eligible voter gatz get im PVC and waka go dia respective polling units wia dia names dey registered and perform dia civic duty on di day of di election.