Chris Rock joke about Will Smith Oscar slap for comedy show

Wia dis foto come from, BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS

53 minutes wey don pass

American comedia, Cris Rock don taya to dey tok about Will Smith Slap but e say e pain am.

Rock, 58 tok wella about di 2022 Academy Awards incident for a live Netflix comedy special.

Dis dey come one day before di 2023 Oscars wey Will Smith no go fit attend due to di slap kasala.

Rock tok say "you know wen pipo tok say 'words hurt'. Any pesin wey tok dat one, dem neva puck am for face before".

Actor, Will Smith don comot to say na "bottled" rage make am behave like that.

Di kasala start to dey create tok-tok about how Americans dey jolly casual violence as dem allow oga Smith stay for di ceremony and later accept im first ever Oscar for Best Actor.

Pipo bin hail Rock sat in maintain im cam afta di accident.

For Netflix first ever live comedy show, Chris Rock: Selecive Outrage, e tok about plenti mata including woke culture, Meghan Markle and politics.

Rock tok about di Smith mata, "I go try do di show without say I vex pesin. Because you no know who fit get triggered".

Later im add, America "dey so screwed right now if Russians enta hia now, half di kontri go 'make we hia dem'."

But na for di end wia e really enta Will Smith.

Rock say, "Pipo bin dey ask 'e pain you?' E still dey pain me! I dey hear Summer time dey ring for my ears," wey be Will Smith 1991 single.

E boast to di crowd say, "I chop dt slap like (Manny) Pacquiao".

E say e believe say di slap na more about Smith and Jada relationship wahala dan wetin e tok for di Oscars.

Di couple don tok about dia relationship palava before and even come for Jada Facebook show, Red Table Talk.

Rock joke say, "dem don cheat on everybodi here, none of us don do interview with di pesin wey cheat on us for television. She hurt am pass wetin e hurt me".

Social media ginger wella with reactions to Rock say im finally tok about di mata, with many dey tok about how artists like Rock often dey laugh with dia pain.

Odas rok say wen di comedian joke sat im dey hail di slave owners for Will Smith latest feem, Emancipation, e go too far.

For mic drop banger, Chris Rock end di special wit why e no address why e no fight back.