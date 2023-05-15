How ova 20 Ghanaians land hospital wit food poison sake of funeral food

Wia dis foto come from, Obrempongba Owusu/Adom News

Ova 20 Ghanaians dey suffer from food poisoning afta dem chop funeral food on Sunday.

Residents for Agoufie in de Nkwanta South Municipality, Eastern Refion talk local reporters say de victims start dey complain about stomach ache, others develop diarrhea so dem rush dem go hospital.

Medical Superintendent for Nkwanta Joseph Catholic Hospital, Dr Ebenezer Forson reveal say de victims chop various foods for one funeral under which make dem fall sick.

“De victims go funeral, afta enjoying dia food and drinks most of dem report to de hospital dey vomit while odas get diarrhoea…”

“Today, most of dem dey respond to treatment. De vomiting don stop and di running stomach too don go” De Forson tell Adom News Obrempongba Owusu.

‘Small rice I chop for hospital land me for hospital’

Wia dis foto come from, Obrempongba Owusu/Adom News

One of de victims wey dey on admission explain how he end up for de hospital.

“I chop small rice under de funeral, dat na how I land dis hospital” he reveal.

Local reporter Obrempongba Owusu tell BBC Pidgin say, families of de victims dey worried sake of de medical situation.

Disease Control officers for Ghana take some of de food samples for laboratory tests.

Doctors say dem discharge some of de victims to go house, while de others still dey respond to treatment.