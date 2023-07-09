Ogbonge tori of Hachiko, wey wait for im master for train station for 10 long years

Di Chinese tagline on di movie poster tok am well: "I go wait for you, no mata how long e take."

E tell di true tori of Hachiko, di faithful dog wey continue to wait for im master inside station for Japan long afta im death.

Dem don keep di memory of di cream white Akita Inu, wey dem born 100 years ago, alive in everytin from books to movies to di cult science fiction sitcom Futurama. And di Chinese version - di third afta a Japanese version 19 for87, and di Richard Gere-feem for 2009 - na hit for di box office.

Tori dey of oda devoted dogs like Greyfriars Bobby, but none get di global impact of Hachiko.

One bronze statue of am don stand outside Shibuya Station for Tokyo, wia e wait in vain for a decade, since 1948. Dem first erect di statue for 1934 before dem recycle am for di war effort during World War Two.

Dem dey teach Japanese schoolchildren di tori of Chuken Hachiko - or loyal dog Hachiko - as an example of devotion and fidelity.

Hachiko represent di "ideal Japanese citizen" wit im "unquestioning devotion", na so Professor Christine Yano of di University of Hawaii tok - "loyal, reliable, obedient to a master, understanding, without relying upon rationality, dia place in di larger scheme of tins".

Di tori of Hachiko

Dem born Hachiko for November 1923 for di city of Odate in Akita prefecture, di original home of Akitas.

Big-sized Japanese dog, di Akita na one of di kontri oldest and most popular breeds. Di Japanese goment name am national icon for 1931, once upon a time, dem dey train dem to hunt animals like wild boar and elk.

"Akita dogs dey calm, sincere, intelligent, and brave [and] obedient to dia masters," na so Eietsu Sakuraba, author of one English language children book about Hachiko tok. "On di oda hand, e also get a stubborn personality and no dey too gel wit anyone oda dan im master."

Di year dem born Hachiko, Hidesaburo Ueno, wey be renowned agricultural professor and dog lover, ask one student to find am Akita puppy.

Afta di long train journey, di puppy land for di Ueno residence for Shibuya district on 15 January 1924, wia dem bin first tink say e don die. According to Hachiko biographer, Prof Mayumi Itoh, Ueno and im wife Yae nurse am back to health over di next six months.

Ueno name am Hachi, or eight in Japanese. Ko na title wey Ueno students give am.

Di long wait

Ueno dey enta train to go work several times a week. Im three dogs dey escort am to Shibuya station, including Hachiko. Di three go den wait dia for am to return in di evening.

On 21 May 1925, Ueno, den 53, die of a cerebral hemorrhage. Hachiko bin don dey with am for just 16 months.

"While pipo bin dey attend di wake, Hachi smell Dr Ueno from di house and go inside di living room. E crawl under di coffin and refuse to move," na so Prof Itoh write.

Hachiko spend di next few months with different families outside Shibuya but eventually, for di summer of 1925, e end up with Ueno gardener Kikusaburo Kobayashi.

As e return to di area wia im late master live, Hachiko soon resume im daily journey to di station, weda rain fall or sun dey shine.

"In di evening, Hachi go stand on im four legs for di ticket gate and go look at each passenger as if e dey look for someone," na so Prof Itoh write. Station employees initially see am as a nuisance. Yakitori vendors go pour water on am and little boys go bully and hit am.

However, e gained nationwide fame afta Japanese daily Tokyo Asahi Shimbun write about am for October 1932.

Di station receive donations of food for Hachiko each day, while visitors come from far and wide to see am. Dem write poems and haikus about am. A fundraising event 1for934 to make a statue of am reportedly draw a crowd of 3,000.

Hachiko eventual death on 8 March 1935 make di front page of many newspapers. For im funeral, Buddhist monks offer prayers for am and dignitaries read eulogies. Thousands visit im statue in di following days.

For poor post-war Japan, a fundraising drive for new statue for Hachiko even manage to raise 800,000 yen, big sum at di time, worth about 4bn yen (£22m; $28m) today.

"Looking back, I feel say e know say Dr Ueno no go come back, but e continue to dey wait - Hachiko teach us di value of keeping faith in someone," na so Takeshi Okamoto write for one newspaper article for 1982. As a high school student, e bin dey see Hachiko for di station every day.

Remembering Hachiko

Every year on 8 April, dem dey hold a memorial service for Hachiko outside Shibuya Station. Dem dey decorate im statue with scarves, Santa hats and, most recently, surgical mask.

E dey on display for di National Museum of Nature and Science for Tokyo. Some of im remains dey for di Aoyama Cemetery, alongside Ueno and Yae. Dem don also cast im statue of am for Odate, Ueno hometown Hisai, di University of Tokyo and Rhode Island, di American setting for di 2009 movie.

Odate also get a series of events dem line up dis year for im 100th birthday.

Shey a century from now dem go still dey celebrate di world's most loyal dog? Prof Yano say yes because she believe say di "heroism of Hachiko" no dey defined by any particular period - rather e dey timeless.