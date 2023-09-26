Man confess how im dey sexually abuse dogs

Wia dis foto come from, Supplied

one hour wey don pass

One popular British crocodile expert don confess to 60 charges wey relate to bestiality (sex between pesin and animal) and child abuse material.

One Australian court hear say Adam Britton feem himself as e dey torture dozens of dogs until almost all of dem die.

E go come post videos of di incidents online, wia e also dey access child abuse material.

Dem go sentence di senior zoologist, Britton wey don work on BBC and National Geographic productions at a later date.

For one hearing for di Northern Territory (NT) Supreme Court on Monday, prosecutors bin lay out di case wey dey against am.

Plenty of di details of Britton crimes too dey graphic to publish, and so "grotesque" di judge bin warn pipo to comot di courtroom.

Chief Justice Michael Grant say im dey concerned as e hear say di facts of di case fit cause "nervous shock", before e take step to excuse security officers and junior court officials, local media report.

39 out of di 42 dogs e sexually abuse die

E dey use online marketplace platform Gumtree to find pipo wey no like too dey give away dia pets if dem wan travel or if dem get work commitments, e go build "rapport" wit dem and use wayo negotiate to help dem keep di animals.

If dem call Britton to ask how far and get update on dia old pets, e go give dem "fake tori" and send old fotos give dem.

In reality, e dey abuse di animals for inside one shipping container wey dey on im property wey e fix wit recording equipment – di court bin hear say na "torture room" – e dey call am.

Na dia e go torture di animals bifor e share di footage of im crimes online under fake name.

NT police wey bin stumble on one of di videos arrest Britton for April 2022.

Out of di 42 dogs e abuse for di 18 months wey lead up to im arrest, 39 die.

Britton dey police custody since im arrest and e go return to court for December for sentence hearing.

Dem born am for West Yorkshire, Britton bin grow for UK before e move go Australia ova 20 years ago to work wit crocodiles.

Wit PhD for zoology, di 51-year-old don build global reputation for im expertise.