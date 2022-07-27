Peljesac bridge: Croatia finally open bridge Chinese build

Jubilation as Croatia finally open 'historic' bridge wey connect oda parts

Peljesac bridge

Dem dey call am one of di biggest moments of Croatian history, di long awaited bridge wey link south coastal areas to di rest of di kontri don finally open.

Till now, Croatians bin need to cross land wey belong to Bosnia and Herzegovina to enta oda parts of dia own kontri.

Although na China build di Paljesac bridge, na European Union fund most of di construction.

Jollification bin happun all day long. Before dem allow motor pass di bridge, na 250 runners first cross am.

Residents also use di time to take waka first stretch of di bridge as small-small boats wey carry Croatian flags dey sail for di water under di bridge.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang suppose deliver video message for di ceremony. Im Croatian colleague Andrej Plenkovic say "tonight, we dey unite Croatia!" and describe di bridge as necessity, no be luxury.

For di opening of di bride traditional boats wey carry Croatian flags fly under

With ogbonge ceremony wey include fireworks and ship horns, na di Croatian made electric hypercar, di Rimac Nevera, be di first car wey cross di bridge.

Di EU agree to fund 85% of di bridge wey reach €357m (£300m) with di use of cohesion funds. Dem also fund access roads, tunnels and oda infrastructure.

Wen di former Yugoslavia bin break up and Croatia become independent for 1991.

Di new borders bin mean say di two parts of di Croatian coastline bin dey divided by di 9km long section of Bosnian coastline - dem call di Neum corridor.

Bosnia right to di coastal access dey go back to 1699 wen Dubrovnik, modern-day Croatia give Neum to wetin dat time dem dey call di Ottoman Empire.

Since Bosnia no be part of di EU and Croatia dey part, any pesin wey wan go north from di city of Dubrovnik for di sourthernmost Adriatic coast or cross di Peljesac peninsula go mainland, dem go go through two border checks.

Now any pesin fit just drive straight through Croatia Adriatic coast with di new bridge.

Di mayor of Neum, Dragan Jurkovic tell Bosnian TV say di new bridge go reduce hold up for along di coast for summer months but some restaurant owners and trafers say lack of go slow no go go good for di area economy.

Tourists many wey be Czechs, Poles and Germans, don become regular visitors for Neum wia prices dey cheap pass for Dubrovnik but all dat fit now change.

Di bridge no dey stand without some gbas-gbos.

Bosnia bin first complain say di bridge go block access to di sea until Croatia don gree to increase di bridge height to 55m (181ft).

Di Chinese state owned company wey win di contract to build di bridge, Di China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) bin bid less by far than dia European completion.

Dis one make one Austrian company to accuse di company say dem dey do "price-dumping" and dey collect Chinese state aid.