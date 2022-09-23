How anoda building collapse happen for Lagos, Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, NEMA

one hour wey don pass

One three (3) Storey building don collapse for Mushin areas of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria on Friday afternoon.

Coordinator of di Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) , Ibrahim Farinloye tok for one statement for one Whatsapp group say 'search and rescue' dey go on.

Oga Farinloye pipo say di building bin dey cave in from underground.

"﻿Report say di building don bin dey give sign for di last 3 days, specifically dis week Tuesday, but di residents and neighbours ignore di signs."

Di structure dey located between one four (4) building block of several flats.

Informate come out say dem dey use di collapse building as night club and dem also dey use part of di main structure as residence, na so oga Farinloye tok.

Wia dis foto come from, NEMA

Wia dis foto come from, LASEMA

Wia dis foto come from, LASEMA

M﻿eanwhile, tok-tok pesin for di Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nonsa Okunbor, tok say dem don rescue two pesin from di collapse building.

Building collapse no dey new for Lagos state and oda parts of Nigeria.

R﻿eports of building collapse dey frequently dey happun during raining season and on sometimes for dry season for different reasons.