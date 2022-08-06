Bole Festival 2022: Ogbonge fotos from dis year event wey dey totori
Di ogbonge Port Harcourt Bole festival don level up dis year.
Bole na popular Port Harcourt Street food wey be roast plantain, yam, sweet potato with roast fish and correct pepper sauce.
Di annual Bole festival na to celebrate dis correct delicacy for Rivers State.
As far as e concern Pitakwa pipo, if you visit Port Harcourt and you no chop di authentic Port Harcourt Bole, you never start.
Check out some correct foto for di event wey happun for Port Harcourt.