Bole Festival 2022: Ogbonge fotos from dis year event wey dey totori

Di ogbonge Port Harcourt Bole festival don level up dis year.

Bole na popular Port Harcourt Street food wey be roast plantain, yam, sweet potato with roast fish and correct pepper sauce.

Di annual Bole festival na to celebrate dis correct delicacy for Rivers State.

As far as e concern Pitakwa pipo, if you visit Port Harcourt and you no chop di authentic Port Harcourt Bole, you never start.

Check out some correct foto for di event wey happun for Port Harcourt.

Wetin we call dis foto,

Di festival na di biggest food festivals for di region

Wetin we call dis foto,

Different kind of fish na im dey show face for di Bole festival

Wetin we call dis foto,

Pipo say di roasted plantain, fish and sauce na correct combo

Wetin we call dis foto,

Na for 2016 di festival start, wen one group of young minds come togeda to think of ways to show di authentic food and culture of di South-South pipo

Wetin we call dis foto,

Dem even bake cake to look like bole

Wetin we call dis foto,

Different types of roasted fish boku for di festival

Wetin we call dis foto,

Bole festival also provide opportunity to make new friends