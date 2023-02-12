DR Congo sojas chop death sentence sake of accuse of cowardice

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, GOUVERNORAT NORD-KIVU Wetin we call dis foto, Lawyers for di seven sojas plan to appeal against di sentence

One court for di east of di Democratic Republic of Congo don sentence seven sojas to death for cowardice in di face of di enemy and murder.

Tori be say dem see dem dey escape wen dem bin dey advance to wia di M23 rebels dey, di sojas dem bin dey turn back through di town of Sake wia dem cause di death of two pipo by recklessly discharging dia arms.

Dia lawyers plan to appeal.

Last November, three oda sojas chop conviction of cowardice, dem also sentence dem to death.

For DR Congo, death sentences dey commuted to life imprisonment.

To fight for di mineral-rich North Kivu province don dey intensified, e don pursue tens of thousands of pipo comot from dia homes, despite one passionate appeal by Pope Francis to end conflicts wen im visit di kontri last week.

"Hands off di Democratic Republic of di Congo! Hands off Africa! Stop choking Africa, no be mine or area to tiff dry," Pope Francis tok for one Mass for di capital Kinshasa, wey an estimate of one million pipo attend.

DR Congo dey suffer from many fight-fight since dia independence for di 1960s. Some fight na to control di mineral wealth, odas na sake of ethnic rivalry.

Public anger don dey against di UN and di East African regional force for failing to stop M23 rebels from capturing large areas of territory for North Kivu.

DR Congo, di US and UN experts don accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing di rebels - dem don deny di claim.