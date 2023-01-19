Why Casemiro go miss United match against Arsenal

Casemiro go miss Sunday Premier League game away to Arsenal afta e collect yellow card during Manchester United 1-1 draw wit Crystal Palace.

Di Brazilian midfielder enter di midweek match for Selhurst Park wit four yellow cards to im name for di league dis season, wit one left to earn am a suspension.

Although di summer signing from Real Madrid bin help United to control di game wit im style of play, im eventually give referee Robert Jones reason to book am afta im block former Reds winger Wilfried Zaha for di 80th minute.

At dat point, Erik ten Hag men bin still dey lead 1-0 and even wit im yellow card, Casemiro bin still remain for di pitch, im bin dey try to help di Reds secure all three points and win dia 10th consecutive match in all competitions.

Earlier Ten Hag bin bring in Scott McTominay for double substitution wit Alejandro Garnacho, wen di pair bin replace Antony and new signing Wout Weghorst, di United manager bin add a third defensive midfielder to im team wen Fred come on for Christian Eriksen wit seven minutes of normal time remaining.

Like im fellow Brazil international, di late substitute also dey one booking away from suspension.

Fortunately, Fred no collect card, and now e fit replace Casemiro for United starting line-up against Arsenal.

Ten Hag go reveal im team selection for di ogbonge match on Sunday afternoon, one hour before kick-off for di Emirates Stadium.

Wetin Ten Hag tok about Casemiro absence?

"First, dis game [Palace] bin dey important and every game for Premier League dey important. Every game na tough game.

Na wetin Ten Hag tok afta di match wit Crystal Palace.

"Casemiro obviously na really important player for us and im na one of di reasons why we dey dis position now.

"But also last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro. We get squad and we gatz fill dat gap and make a proper plan.