England vs Australia Fifa World Cup semi final match preview, team news

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport/Getty Images

58 minutes wey don pass

England and Australia dey both hope to make history by reaching di Women's World Cup final for di first time wen dem meet for Sydney on Wednesday.

Australia boss Tony Gustavsson, wey im side progress to di last four wit an epic penalty shootout victory over France, say di co-hosts "dey on a mission – dem neva finish".

Di Matildas neva never advance beyond di quarter-finals before for dis tournament, while European champions England dey play dia third successive World Cup semi-final.

"You no fit ever take any tin for granted," na so Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman tok – wey her side come from behind to beat Colombia 2-1 in di quarter-final.

"E dey very special to go so far in di tournament but wen you dey dia you really wan win and get to di final."

Di winner go face Spain in Sunday final for di Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Australia go be di first host to reach di final since USA victory on home soil in 1999, while England dey bid to become di sixth nation - afta Brazil, Germany, Sweden, Spain and di Netherlands - to reach both di men and women World Cup final.

Who be di favourites?

England, ranked fourth in di world, dey coming up against a side wey be 10th in di rankings and in uncharted territory.

But di Lionesses neva dey in dia best for dis tournament, while Australia get home advantage and go dey backed by dia fans for di 81,000-capacity Stadium for Australia.

"If you look di rankings dem be di favourites, if you look wia di players dey play, dem get starting players in top clubs in top leagues all over di world," Gustavsson tok.

Co-hosts Australia go get di nation behind dem for di first World Cup semi-final in dia history and Stadium.

Dia heart-stopping penalty shootout win over France in di quarterfinals on Saturday na one of di most-viewed television sporting events in Australia in almost 20 years.