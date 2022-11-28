All you need know about Ghana vs South Korea Fifa World Cup clash

Wia dis foto come from, GFA Wetin we call dis foto, B﻿lack star team

16 minutes wey don pass

Ghana go lock horns wit South Korea today in de second match of dia group games.

Dis be crucial game for de Black Stars after dem lose dia first game to Portugal.

South Korea dey enter de game with one point from dia goalless draw from dia first game against Uruguay.

De Ghana vs South Korea game go happen at 13:00 GMT, for de Education City Stadium inside Qatar.

Ghana and South Korea meet six times

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

Ghana and South Korea meet six international international friendly matches, out of dis both counties win three games each.

So both teams dey on level in terms of dia ability to win or lose, dis dey mean de win possibility be 50-50.

In de previous game, Ghana hold South Korea in de first half of de game until referee award Ronaldo penalty leading to de first goal.

De game suddenly open up wey by de end of de match, Portugal beat Ghana 3 - 2.

South Korea in dia previous games play good football but dem no convert dia chances into goals, sake of that dem get goalless draw.

Ghana coach Otto Addo say de Black Stars make ready for to give everything in de game against South Korea.