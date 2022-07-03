How South Africa most fashionable horse race return - Fotos

Thousands of pipo dey expected for South Africa dis weekend to attend Africa most fashionable horse racing event.

Di annual Durban July wey dey happun for di coastal city of Durban go receive plenty VIP’s and celebrities.

Di event dey also come as way to stimulate di local economy wey suffer sake of di serious floods wey happun around Durban for April.

But many pipo dey really go for di event sake of di fashion and di glamour.

Di Saturday event feature fashion contest to show off di latest fashion local designers create.

Many pipo bin dey expect dis year event as di one dem do for di last two years na behind closed doors sake of di Covid pandemic.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Local celebrities attend di Durban July event

Among di local celebrities wey attend di event na actress Jessica Nkosi.

Of course, some pipo also dey there for di racing.

Di event na chance to stimulate di local economy wey serious floods hit around Durban for April.

E also dey come sake of di riots wey happun last year afta dem jail di former President Jacob Zuma.

Many punters dey hope to get rich wit dia bets for di Greyville Racecourse.

But for many na all about di fashion.

