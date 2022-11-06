C﻿helsea vs Arsenal Premier League preview

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Premier League arch rivals Chelsea and Arsenal go kwanta for dia match day 13 Premier League match today.

Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, wey no dey sure weda e go go World Cup afta im hamstring injury against Dinamo Zagreb no go play dis match.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic dey fit despite say e miss Wednesday's Champions League win sake of calf issue.

Carney Chukwuemeka too fit no play sake of hamstring problem, while N'Golo Kante, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana and Reece James dey absent.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka dey available even though dem force am comot from field last weekend.

Kieran Tierney end Thursday's match wit swollen ankle but im fit don beta while Oleksandr Zinchenko, wey neva play for one month sake of calf problem, fit play for Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal don win for Stamford Bridge for each of dia past two seasons dem fit make am three today.

Chelsea oga Graham Potter dey enta di game - like one of im former oga dem like Claudio Ranieri, im don turn 'Tinkerman' wit im team and tactics recently.

Head-to-head

Arsenal dey go for dia three consecutive league games away to Chelsea for di first time since 1974.

Di Gunners don win three of dia past four Premier League fixtures versus di Blues. Before dis time , na only two victories for 17 top-flight meetings dem don get(D6, L9).

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chelsea

Chelsea dey unbeaten for 12 home matches for all competitions since dem lose 4-2 to Arsenal on 20 April (W7, D5).

Di Blues don win only one of dia last 12 top-flight home games against di established top six clubs - a 2-0 victory versus Tottenham for January 2022.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fit become di second player, after Cesc Fabregas, to score for both Arsenal and Chelsea for Premier League matches between di clubs.

Aubameyang score 68 times for 128 top-flight appearances for di Gunners between 2018 and 2021.

Raheem Sterling get eight Premier League goals versus Arsenal - di only teams wey im don get beta record against na Bournemouth and Watford, with nine goals apiece.

Arsenal

Arsenal don win 10 of dia 12 top-flight matches dis season. Only one of di 10 previous sides to win plenti times for dis stage of a Premier League campaign and dem no go on to win di title - Newcastle in 1995-96.

Di Gunners get victories in just five of dia past 50 league games away to Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta's side don win all four of dia London derbies dis season. for 2021-22 dem win five of 10 derbies in di league (D1, L4).

Gabriel Martinelli get five goals for 12 Premier League games dis season. E dey short of only one di highest figure in a single campaign.