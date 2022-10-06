Why I sue President Buhari and odas for court over ASUU strike - Final year student

One final year student of Benue State University don sue President Muhammadu Buhari and odas over di ongoing ASUU strike.

Soohemba Agatha Aker file one law suit before Federal High Court against President Muhammadu Buhari, and di 36 state govnors over alleged poor handling of di dispute between Federal Government and di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

She dey ask di court to stop di salaries and allowances of President Buhari, di 36 state govnors, and all political office holders for di kontri until di final resolution and end of di strike.

Agatha dey also ask for similar order against di Chief of Staff to di President, Secretary to di goment, all di Senators and di members of di House of Representatives, all di Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, heads of parastatals and extra ministerial bodies of Nigeria, all di Vice Chancellors and di members of Senate of striking Universities, plus salaries and allowances of striking universities and all di ASUU members.

D﻿is dey come as Nigeria goment and ASUU don dey drag with each oda on top di strike mata.

ASUU bin enta strike for 14 February, to demand for beta pay and allowances.

On 6 October, di Academic Staff Union of Universities say dem go cari Federal Goment go court sake of di two new academic universities union wey goment register.

Federal Goment through di Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige register two factional academic unions on Tuesday wey cause plenti tok-tok about how goment dey handle di ASUU strike.

Di two new factional acadmic unions goment register na di Congress of Nigerian Universities Academics (CONUA) and di National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA).

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, wen e register di unions on Tuesday tok say di unions go exist wit ASUU.

E add say dem go enjoy di rights and privileges wey oda academic unions for tertiary institutions dey get.

Meanwhile Counsel to ASUU Femi Falani (SAN) tok say di registration of CONUA and NAMDA dey illegal.

'Di goment don infringe on my right to education'

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Aker Agatha Soo

Soohemba Agatha Aker explain give BBC Pidgin say every Nigeria students get di right to sue di goment especially wen dem infringe on dia right to beta education.

"Na di fundatamental right of every Nigerian students afta dem don fufil all dia obligations to sue di authorities wey infringe on dia right to education, according to di law.

A﻿ghatha go further to explain more;

"Di goment don infridge on my right to education by not fulfilling dia right as a goment to make sure say I get uninterrupted and fair education.

"Especially wen me as a student, I don fulfill my own obligation within di unversity."

I﻿n addition, di goment no dey show seriousness to resolve di issues of ASUU."

A﻿ghatha wey be di student Union president for her school, tok say she dey currently affected by di ASUU strike.

S﻿he file di fundamental right enforcement suit wey dem mark as FHC/ABJ/CS/1684/2022, for hersef on behalf of all students of public institutions wey also dey affected by di nationwide stike wey ASUU do.

D﻿i Final year law student say for now, dem neva assign dis case to any judge but dem dey wait for di process to begin.

W﻿hy ASUU dey strike

ASUU currently dey on strike for more dan eight months.

Di public universities lecturers dey demand di implementation of one agreement di federal goment sign wit dem for 2009 plus oda demands.

One of di major issue wey dey block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform.

ASUU dey insist say goment must use to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni.