Anambra goment tok why dem demolish Odumeje church

Wia dis foto come from, Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry

Anambra state goment say dem pull down one structure for di Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry wey dey ontop canal.

Di church na popular Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere alias ‘Odumeje’ own for Onitsha, Anambra state for South East Nigeria.

Dem tok afta tori begin dey fly upandan say dem demolish di church.

Tok-tok pesin for Anambra state goment Christian Abumere say "we pull down one structure for di church".

"We no bring down di entire church building e add ".

According to Oga Abumere, di demolition exercise na part of Onitsha urban renewal plan wey Governor Charles Soludo dey embark on for di south eastern state.

E say dem bin give di church notice since April dis year ontop dis mata but dem no act on am.

E also say dem demolish oda illegal structures for Onitsha too no be only Prophet Odumeje church.

And e say dis exercise go reach different part of di state.

As di govnor wan return di city dem for di state back to dia original plan.

How e happun

One video wey don go viral show members of di state tax force for Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry wit dia heavy equipment, dey pull down di structure.

Anoda part of di video show small confrontation between Prophet Odumeje and some pipo.

Who be Prophet Chukwuemeka?

Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere na popular preacher for south east Nigeria.

Na im be di president and founder of Mountain of Fire and Holy ghost Intervention Ministry, worldwide.

Prophet Chukwuemeka style of preaching and messages make am popular among im congregation as well as for social media for Nigeria.

Some of im messages and words don go viral, even sef pipo dey use dem as memes.