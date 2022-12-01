How client money make 'yahoo boy' allegedly kill girlfriend

Wia dis foto come from, Ogun State police

1 December 2022, 11:09 WAT New Informate 21 minutes wey don pass

Police for Ogun state southwest Nigeria don arrest one 27 years old man wey allegedly beat and kill im girl for di Eredu Ishara area of di state.

For statement police say di deceased girlfriend na one Idowu Buhari wey be HND 1 student for Gateway Polytechnic Saapade.

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, toktok pesin for di police say dem receive report say di suspect allegedly lock imsef and im girlfriend for inside im room and start to dey beat di girl and heat her head for wall.

Eyewitnesses say effort by neighbors to make am open di door no yield result.

Victim inside pool of her own blood

Wia dis foto come from, Police Ogun Wetin we call dis foto, Di victim, Idowu Buhari

Oyeyemi say wen officers reach dia, dem force di door open and see di victim in di pool of her own blood.

Dem rush di girl go hospital but di doctor on duty pronounce am dead.

During interrogation, police say di suspect confess say im be internet fraudster, say im client pay some money to di girlfriend account but di girl no gree release di money to am.

According to him na argument about di money cause to dia quarrel wey lead to her death.

Gender Based Violence GBV

Dis na anoda case of Gender Based Violence (GBV) - e indicate how pipo from one sex group dey badly treat pipo from di opposite sex.

Women and girls for Africa dey face di highest risk of killing by dia intimate partners or oda family members, more dan anywhere else for world, United Nations tok.

E mean say Africa get di highest level of violence against women, wen you compare am wit di size of di female population.

For 2021, intimate partners and oda family members kill around 45,000 women and girls for world.

Domestic violence na issue wey dey occur for Nigeria on a daily basis and just November dis year, police confirm to BBC Pidgin say one 29 year old Mama of four children dey critical condition for hospital afta her husband reportedly beat her wit machete.

Police identify di victim as Leticia Nwakaego Chima from Omerelu, Ikwerre local goment area of Rivers State, Southern Nigeria,

How di man and im lover allegedly beat and cut Leticia with machete, na im police dey investigate.

Her brother, Anayo Warisi tell BBC Pidgin say di incident happen on Monday 15 August 2022 wen she question her husband, Chima Amadi, why im bring im lover come dia house.

Anoda one na di case of popular gospel singer Osinachi wey her husband allegedly subject to domestic violence wey lead to her death dis year.

Police say dem bin arrest Peter Nwachukwu afta di brother of di late singer file report to dem.

Di Lagos state high court presently dey handle one case of one undergraduate Chidinma Ojukwu wey allegedly murder im sugar daddy one Usifo Ataga.

Details from di court proceedings dey indicate say di two start wit quarrel wey lead to fight and death follow.

Cases of gender based violence don dey go high in recent times for Nigeria and most African countries.

Women and girls for Africa dey face di highest risk of killing by dia intimate partners or oda family members, more dan anywhere else for world, United Nations tok.

One UN report say Africa get di highest level of violence against women, wen you compare am wit di size of di female population.

For 2021, intimate partners and oda family members kill around 45,000 women and girls for world.

Wen you break am down, dis mean say more dan five women and girls dey die every hour for di hands of dia own family members.