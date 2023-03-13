Ghana Police arrest suspect wey stab soldier for Ashaiman and five others

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Service

15 minutes wey don pass

Ghana Police arrest six suspects for dia alleged role in de murder of young soldier, Imoro Sheriff wey dem kill for Ashaiman.

Dem arrest all six suspects from dia hideouts at different times and locations.

Inside statement wey Police release, dem arrest on 9 March 2023 - de following day dem arrest two more suspects for dia hideouts.

Finally on 11 and 12 March dem arrest two additional suspects.

According to Police, on 4 March 2023 two of de suspects attack de deceased for Taifa Ashaiman in an attempt to rob him of his phone den backpack.

De deceased soldier resist dia attack, during de struggle before de suspect carry knife stab de deceased in de arm, snatch en phone wey dem run from de scene with de knife inside en arm.

De military for Ghana pick up 184 residents from Ashaiman, a suburb in Accra over de murder of de 22 year old soldier.

Dem find de body of de late Trooper Imoro Sheriff on Saturday with stab wounds inside pool of blood.

Unknown assailants stab and kill de young soldier wey ask permission from de military to visit en parents in de community where he grow up.

Armed military personnel on Tuesday, storm de community, subject residents to violence attacks, break into homes, openly flog residents.

De attacks raise concerns among some Ghanaians who accuse dem of unlawful behaviour.

Postmortem examination and interrogation

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Service

Postmortem examinations on de body of de deceased by pathologist give verbal cause of death as “exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of de left arm consistent with a stab injury.”

Further investigations reveal say two of de suspects sell de phone which dem rob to yet anoda suspect.

Police on March 12, 2023 visit de family of de deceased soldier to brief dem on de investigations dem do so far.

All six suspects dey inside police custody, dem go appear before court on Monday, March 13, 2023 to face dia crimes.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Service

De Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) say de 184 suspects dem pick up from Ashaiman-Taifa and Tulaku dey between de ages of 21 and 47.

During de course of de swoop, de personnel seize 29 slabs and 57 mini slabs of suspected Indian hemp, amnesia den other forms of de narcotics.