Young Africans tok dia mind on di coup for Niger

Since 26 July, tins don change sharpely for Niger, e change afta sojas detain Niger President Mohamed Bazoum for military coup.

International community and Ecowas don condemn di take ova.

Tori be say Ecowas bin give di military pipo seven-day ultimatum to return Niger representative goment, dem even threaten military action if di coup plotters fail to return President Bazoum.

But di seven-day ultimatum don pass and Ecowas heads of goment go meet on Thursday for Nigerian capital, Abuja, to discuss dia next move.

Many pipo wey dey stay for di region dey fear of wetin fit happun next sake of say di deadline wey Ecowas give di coup pipo don pass

Niger dey share strong ethnic, economic and cultural relationship wit dia West African neighbors and some of these relationship don spoil since dis coup happun. Nigeria don cut power supply to some parts of Niger, dem don carry out one of di sanctions by Ecowas. Dis also don lead to travel bans and border closures. Niger military pipo don don do dia own too dem call for di immediate withdrawal of dia ambassadors to Nigeria, France and US.

Residents for di border towns dey fear sake of di threat of military action and how e go affects Niger neighbors. Di closing of land borders don begin dey affect economic activities for Niger surrounding communities, di first pipo to feel am na traders and commercial transporters.

BBC tok wit young pipo for West Africans to get dia reactions for di coup and di impact.

Di sanctions “too harsh”

Ovie Peter Anigoro wey dey leave for Lagos, Nigeria, want Nigerian President, wey also be di current chairman of Ecowas, to think about di mata again plus im advisers too for dis Niger crisis.

Ovie dey fears say Ecowas action fit lead to war for di region.

“War costs [more than] peace”, e tok..

Young pipo for Accra, Ghana, and Dakar, Senegal, feel di same way too.

Peter, one young man wey dey leave for Ghana say im go support military action on Niger but only as di last option afta dem don try all di diplomatic moves.

Ecowas “ dey only tok dem no dey take action”, he says.

“At least dem suppose dey close to di pipo, to know wetin dey worry dem and den try to solve am, if not all dia problems, some of dem. But if dis no work, dem fit use force.”

Nhyira for Ghana say to use force to conquer force “no make sense”.

She suggest more negotiations, and add say di mata “dey affect di whole of Africa, especially di Sahel region”.

Nhyira also suggests say di rise in coups for di region fit be because of “economic instability and wetin di pipo want”.

“Even wit di large deposite of uranium for Niger, di kontri neva fit use di resources to make dia citizens life and now dem no get no get choice than to use a coup to make things better for themselves,” she tok.

For Dakar, Senegal, one young man say im support peace tok ova force.

“Niger na sovereign kontri. We must negotiate and discuss wit coup pipo,” e tok.

Many dey concerned about di sanctions Ecowas knack dem.

Anthony from Ghana believe say e dey “too harsh”.

Sanctions, liking cutting electricity for Niger, don throw huge part of di kontri into darkness, therefore destroying di hand work of many Nigeriens wey dey rely on electricity for dia daily businesses.

Antony also say closing of borders wit Niger don do more harm to di poor pipo for di kontri dan di rich and military junta.

To am, many Nigeriens and dia neighbors dey survive on cross border trade.

“Since dem close borders and cut electricity, dis go cause more harm and make life more difficult for the pipo for Niger”, e tok.

Dat na di same tin wey Peter from Ghana tok e say Ecowas need to dey closer di regional population and take decisions wey go reflect di will of pipo instead of dia leaders.

Last plan

While di young pipo wey speak to BBC raise concern ova military intervention, e still no dey clear whether e go happun.

Di former Nigerian Minister for External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, say Ecowas must pursue all available diplomatic options first, even though dia deadline don pass.

“Talking about military inventions dey like to do tins di wrong way,” e tok.

“Ecowas tok say dey use all options wey dem get before dem fit use force, di bloc no tok say dem go use military force for Niger immediately afta di seven-day ultimatum expire” e tok.

Oda Nigerian officials also describe a possible military intervention as "last plan".

On Tuesday, the miliary junta in Niger tell delegates from Ecowas, di African Union and United Nations say dem no fit fly enta dia kontri. Di coup leaders say sanctions and di threat of invasion from di bloc dey make many pipo vex, so to host di delegation no go dey safe.