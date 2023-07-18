Di pay gap wey dey for Men and Women World Cup

Only two days until di first whistle go blow on di 202 FIFA Women World Cup wey dey hosted both by New Zealand and Australia.

Dis year waka for women football see ogbonge leap in terms of benefits wey players dey get according to FIFPRO di FIFA joinbodi wey dey in charge of players welfare.

One of di tins wey don dey burst pipo head well-well, mostly di players na di customization wey dem make for dia accommodations for di duration of di games.

Dis include putting dia pictures above dia bed frames wey also bin carry dia names, tori be say di same tin happun during di Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Wia some players bin show dia rooms as dem use poster of demselves take welcome dem inside with some additional touches.

Even for di 2018 Russia World Cup, Nigerians bin even get customization for dia locker room.

Fifa bin also promise say dem go sama every payer individually money for every stage of di competition wey dem reach, with di world cup winner players wey go gbab $270,000.

Di full list of financial allocation for players include:

Group stage 30,000

Round of 16 60,000

Quarter Final 90,000

4th place 165,000

3rd place 180,000

2nd Place 195,000

Champions 270,000

Howeva even with dat, debate still dey ova di pay gap wey still dey betwenn men and women for football and even oda sports still be topic of plenti conversation for di sport community.

Recently, di global football joinbodi FIFA bin put out di payment pool wey dem go carry dey pay kontris as dem qualify across di games.

We carry am compare with wetin FIFA give kontris for di 2023 completion.

E show major discrepancies even though for di same statement wey FIFA bin drop for March.

FIFA World Cup Kontris pay difference

FIFA for June drop statement wey dem bin announce new financial allocations say dem wan make sure say women make at least $30,000 for dis competition sake of say di average money wey dem dey pay female footballers per year na $14,000.

So dis na di breakdown of di pay wey dem arrange for di Womens World Cup side by side with wetin dem give men for di 2022 World Cup.

2022 Men World Cup

Group stage - $9 million

Round of 16 - $13 million

Quarter Final - $17 million

4th Place - $25 million

3rd Place - $27 million

2nd Place - $30 million

Champions - $42 million

2023 Women World Cup

Group stage - $1.56 million

Round of 16 - $1.87 million

Quarter Final - $2.18 million

4th Place - $2.45 million

3rd Place - $2.61 million

2nd Place - $3.01 million

Champions - $4.29 million

Kasala wey lack of equal pay don cause

For di beginning of dis month, kasala burst as di South African women team, Bayana Bayana no gree comot to play warm up games against Motswana.

Di mata long sotay, di South African Football Association bin delay di match for an hour and bin hustle to arrange team of players wey bin include a 13 year old girl. And to nobodi surprise, Botswana wipe dem 5-0.

One of di majot mata wey cause di kasala na money because afta South Africa win di Women's Africa Cup of Nations last year di goment bin promise say dem go match dia salary to wetin Bafana Bafana dey make.

But di South African Football Players Union bin reveal say di plans wey dem bin actually get na to reduce di money wy Bafana Bafana dey make so e go line up instead of to raise di earnings of Bayana Bayana players.

Nigeria too don get kwanta ova money mata and dem no even dey look am in terms of pay gap, yet.

Last year, di Super Falcons bin refuse to comot for practice on top say none of di Super Falcons players don receive dia allocated allowances or bonus of ova $10,000 for dia previous wins.

"Di players don refuse to leave dia hotel in Casablanca sake of unpaid bonuses," one top NFF official tell BBC Sport Africa.

"Issue also dey sake of unpaid first five days of camp, wey di players expect in dia bank accounts but e neva arrive."

Nigeria Women dey at di top of di rankings from all di African kontris wey qualify for di World Cup as dem don go nine times.

Dis no be di first time players of Africa's most successful women's side don protest ova unpaid bonuses.

Nigeria's women's team - di Super Falcons - don do sit-in protests for hotels twice before during previous Wafcons.

Di first one na for South Africa in 2004 afta di West Africans win di title, and anoda one na in 2016 for Abuja afta dem claim dia eight continental crown for Cameroon.

At di 2019 Women's World Cup in France, di players stage anoda sit-in protest ova unpaid salaries and bonuses afta dia Round of 16 elimination by Germany.

Each Super Falcons player in Morocco dey entitled to a $100 daily allowance, $3,000 for each group stage win and $1,500 for a draw.

Following a recent payment review, di players fit also expect $5,000 for dia win in di quarter-final, but dem go miss out on proposed payments of $7,000 and $10,000 for victories in di semi-final and final respectively.

As at now, na seven kontris around di world dey pay dia players di same international match fees. Dem be:

United States of America

England

Brazil

Australia

Norway

New Zealand

Wales

For March 2023, FIFA oga Gianni Infantino reveal im plan to end di pay gap by 2027.

Tori be say im blame di pay disparity on broadcasters and sponsors say dem dey offer ten to hundred percent times less di offer wey dem bin make for di men World Cup come add say, "at di same time, dem go criticize FIFA say dem no dey guarantee equal pay to men and women".

Infantino bin also accuse broadcasters say dem dey try undersell di Women World Cup say, "una go pay us hundred times less but your viewing numbers dey similar may ne like 20%-25% less."

Howeva pipo for social media dey call out di fact say nobodi for club level dey ask for equal pay.

FIFPRO sef dey chase dat narrative as to why FIFA no fit equalize payment.

Insider for di player welfare joinbodi tok say, "Fifa get statutory obligation to take care and develop football woldwide, so dia argument on viewership and sponsorship, no really hold water because dem be FIFA and as joinbodi, dem don tok say dem no dey discriminate, but to o make di tins {payments} to dey equal dey discriminatory."

E true say progress don dey made nad the celebration of individual rooms for di players dem, na one of di ogbonge differences for di 2019 Women World Cuup and dis year own.

But e still remain to see weda di broadcasting palava among oda issues wey dey listed as to di pay gap go fit clear before di 2027 deadline FIFA dey put on demselves.