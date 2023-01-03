Actor Yomi Gold announce separation from im wife

Wia dis foto come from, Yomi Gold/Facebook

28 minutes wey don pass

Nollywood actor Yomi Gold wey dey popular for Yourba feem don announce separation from im second wife, Meenah.

Di actor wey im real name na Yomi Alore say dem decide to go dia separate ways as love don die for dia relationship.

Dia separation dey come barely one year afta dia marriage.

Yomi wey announce di end of dia marriage on im verified Instagram account say na di two of dem decision and e want make dia families understand.

E post say “Wen love die for relationship, make nobody force am.”

E add say im wife, Meenah na beta pesin and no deserve man like am.

“She go make a great and loving partner to a far beta pesin dan me.” E tok.

Di Nollywood actor marry Ameenah wey pipo sabi as Meenah for January 2022 for one coded wedding and dis go be im second marriage.

Yomi for im break-up post say im no dey perfect but go work on imself to be a beta pesin.

Wetin to know Yomi Gold and Meenah

Wia dis foto come from, Yomi Gold/Facebook

Yomi Gold don feature for plenty Yoruba movies before e relocate go US wia e base now.

Dem born am on April 16, 1980. E come from Ilorin, Kwara State, North-Central Nigeria.

Apart from acting, Yomi also na business man.

Afta im nearly 15-year-old marriage to Victoria Ige end, e bin marry di up-and-coming actress, Ameenat aka Meenah for inside one coded wedding.