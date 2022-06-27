Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad: Chief Justice of Nigeria don resign

25 minutes wey don pass

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad don resign as di Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) according sources wey confam di tori to di BBC.

Na one close aide of di judge confam say e tender im resignation on Sunday night.

Dis latest development dey follow some corruption allegations wey some Supreme Court judges drop against am. For one protest memo wey 14 Supreme Court judges sign, dem accuse Oga Muhammad say e no dey give justices dia legitimate entitlements.

Di source wey no want make dem tok im name, say Judge Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, no wan kontinu di drama ova di controversy and e add say Oga Muhammad don already drop instruction say make di next highest-ranking official for di Supreme Court take ova tins before dem appoint di permanent Chief Justice.

According to records wey dey ground, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola na di highest-ranking judge afta di resignation of Justice Ibrahim Muhammad.

President Muhammadu Buhari bin first swear in Justice Muhammad as di kontri Deputy Chief Justice for January 2019 afta di suspension of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen sake of say im bin no declare im assets.

Den for July of di same year, na dem swear am im as di Chief Justice of Nigeria.