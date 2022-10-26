Report say dem recover woman body from python belle

Python kill and swallow one woman for Indonesia Jambi province, according to local report.

Report say Jahrah, wey be one rubber-tapper and dey for her 50s, bin carry waka go work for one rubber plantation on Sunday morning.

Tori come spread say she dey miss afta she no return back dat night.

Dem come send search parties out to find her.

One day later, villagers find one python with wetin appear to be big stomach. locals later kill di snake and find her body inside.

"Dem see di victim for di snake stomach," Betara Jambi police chief AKPS Harefa tell local media outlets.

E add say her body appear to dey intact wen dem see am.

E say di victim husband on Sunday night bin find some of her clothes and tools wey she bin use for di rubber plantation, leading am to call on search party.

Afta dem see di snake wey dey for at least 5m (16ft) long on Monday, villagers den catch and kill am to verify di victim identity.

"Afta dem cut di belly apart, dem find out say na Jahrah dey inside," Harefa tell CNN Indoneisa.

Though dis kain incident dey rare, dis no be di first time python dey kill and swallow pesin for Indonesia.

Between 2017 and 2018, dem report two similar deaths for di kontri.

Pythons dey swallow dia food whole. Dia jaws dey connected by very flexible ligaments so dat dem go fit stretch around large prey.

One expert don earlier tell di BBC say pythons typically dey eat rats and oda animals.

"But once dem reach certain size, e dey almost like dem no dey bother with rats anymore because di calories no worth am".

"Basically dem fit go as large as dia prey go," according to Mary-Ruth Low wey be conservation & research officer for Wildlife Reserves Singapore.