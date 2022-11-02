Elon Musk say pipo go dey pay $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick

9 minutes wey don pass

Elon Musk don tok say Twitter go charge $8 (£7) monthly to Twitter users wey want blue tick by dia name wey show verified account.

As part of changes afta one $44bn (£38bn) takeover of di social media site, Oga Musk say e dey "essential to defeat spam/scam".

One blue tick symbol next to username - normally for high-profile figures - dey currently free.

Di move fit make am harder to sabi reliable sources, critics tok.

Oga Musk, di world richest pesin, add say paid users go get priority in replies and searches, and half as many advertisements.

"Power to di pipo! Blue for $8/month," di billionaire tok for Twitter, dey criticise di old method of blue tick verification as "lords and peasants system".

But Nu Wexler, former Twitter Head of Global Policy Communications, warn say to introduce moni for blue ticks fit make am harder to sight disinformation.

"Wit disinformation as one issue say a lot of platforms dey struggle wit, verification be one of di ways wey journalists, academic researchers and some users use to filter out disinformation or low quality information," Oga Wexler tell di BBC Today programme.

"If you dey offer up blue checks for rent, e make am harder to sift through disinformation and find high quality informate."

Twitter former method of verifying users for blue tick include one short online application form, and dey reserved for those wey dia identities be targets for impersonation, like celebrities, politicians and journalists.

Di company bin introduce di system for 2009, afta dem face one lawsuit for accuse say dem no do enough to prevent imposter accounts. According to reports for di Guardian newspaper, e bin get about 400,000 verified users on Twitter as of 2021.

But Oga Musk still dey face hefty challenge as e work to overhaul Twitter business, wey never post one profit for years.

E tok say e wan reduce Twitter reliance on advertising, even as some companies don grow concern about advertising on di site under im leadership.

General Motors - one rival of Oga Musk electric car company Tesla - tok last week say e dey suspend advertising for di site.

Meanwhile, some oda major brands don more quietly put temporary stop to advertising on di platform as dem wait to see how Oga Musk changes go play out, one media buyer for one leading advertising company tell BBC.

On Monday, one of di world biggest advertising companies, IPG, bin advise dia clients to suspend Twitter adverts for one week, say dem need more clarity on Twitter plans to make sure "trust and safety" dey on di platform. IPG dey given billions of pounds per year, by some of di world biggest brands, to handle dia marketing budgets.

Di charge for blue tick privileges bin cause doubt afta original reports say di charge fit be $20 (£18) monthly.

Many pipo on di platform bin echoe di statement of author Stephen King, wey write to respond to reports of changes say instead Twitter "suppose pay me".