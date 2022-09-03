Ghana win Nigeria to qualify for CHAN 2023 - Full match report

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Football Association

3 September 2022, 18:04 WAT New Informate 8 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria Chan Eagles play Ghana Black Galaxies 2 - 0 on Saturday afta full time for dia final round of qualifiers for Caf 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship.

For di first leg, Ghana beat di Nigeria 2-0 for Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday 28 August, 2022.

30 Nations dey compete for di remaining 15 spots for Algeria 2023.

Two west African heavyweights, Ghana and Nigeria meet for MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja wen match kick-off 17:00hrs WAT.

Dis result mean say Ghana still close mark Nigeria on two-two on goal aggregate.

So di game enta penalty kick.

Penalti kicks end Nigeria 4 - 5 Ghana.

E mean say Ghana win Nigeria one nil on goal aggregate and don qualify for 2023 CHAN

Penalties: Nigeria score dia fifth leg, Ghana also score dia fifth kick.

Penalties: Nigeria score dia fourth leg, Ghana also score dia fourth kick.

Penalties: Ghana score all first three kicks

Penalties: Nigeria score all first two legs but miss di third kick.

Penalties: Nigeria go take di first kick!

FT: We go straight into penalty shoot outs - NGA 2-0 GHA [2-2 aggregate].

94' Di home side wit a late goal hia and it’s 2-2 on aggregate - Akunetooooooo goal! Nigeria 2-0 Ghana ( 2-2 Agg)

90' Four mins of additional time don dey added.

88' Danlad put out one spectacular save to deny Nigeria a goal hia.

87' Three mins to full-time and Black Galaxies still dey hold on to dia 2-1 aggregate lead

80' Ten mins to go! Ghana dey down but still get dis one well under control,

76' Goal for Nigeria: Zulkifilu Muhammed score for di Chan Eagles. Nigeria 1-0 Ghana (1-2 Agg)

72' Umar Bashiru and Jonah Attuquaye on for skipper Gladson Awako and Dominic Nsobila - Substitution for Ghana

67' Two changes coming up for Ghana.

58' Nigeria wit anoda free kick for edge of Ghana 18-yard box and e go out for a corner kick.

55' Suraj Seidu makes way for Amos Acheampong of Ghana - Substitution

46' Second half begin for MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja

45' First Half end 0-0 and dem go break inside Abuja.

25' Nigeria third corner kick go off di game and dis one end in di net but dem rule am out as offside

12' Free kick to Ghana on di left side of di Nigerian defense and captain Awako take dis one

10' Anoda corner kick to Nigeria but e dey headed out from di Galaxies

5' Corner kick to Nigeria but di kick off get out for a throw-in.

1' Game kick-off for MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Super Eagles line-up for Nigeria vs Ghana match

Adewale - Goal Keeper

Eyinnaya

Duru

Nosiru

Oluwatosin

Gbadebo

Valentine

Madu

Nwabodo

Zulkifilu

Bello

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@NGSuperEagles

Black Stars [Galaxies] starting XI

Danlad Ibrahim (Goalkeeper)

Augustine Randolph

Dennis Korsah

Konadu Yiadom

Mohammed Alhassan

Razak Kassim

Gladson Awako (Captain)

Seidu Suraj

Dominic Nsobila

David Abagna