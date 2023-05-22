Racism dey for La Liga?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

20 minutes wey don pass

Real Madrid Vinicius Junior say "La Liga belong to racists" afta im suffer racist abuse for Valencia.

Di 22-year-old chop red card for violent conduct for di 97 minutes wen im clash wit Hugo Duro.

Earlier for di game, Vinicius bin try draw di referee attention to one Valencia fan.

"Di championship wey before belong to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today e belong to racists," E write for Instagram.

"No be di first time, or di second, nor di third. Racism dey normal for La Liga. Di competition feel say e dey normal, di Federation tink so too and di opponents dey encourage am.

"A beautiful nation, wey welcome me wey I love, but agree to export di image of a racist kontri to di world. I dey sorry for di Spaniards wey no agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain dey known as a kontri of racists.

"And unfortunately, for eviritin wey dey happun each week, I no get defence. I agree. But I dey strong and I go go to di end against racists. Even far from here."

For statement, La Liga say e don dey "fight against dis kind of behaviour for years, as well as promoting di positive values of sport, not only for field of play, but also off di pitch".

'Di entire stadium use racist word cause am'

Di Brazil forward don suffer from racist abuse many times dis season for La Liga.

Tori be say dem bin pause di game small for second half as di Real forward bin react angrily to one incident for di stands.

E bin dey gingered from dat moment and later chop red card for di first time for La Liga career sake of di clash between di two sets of players.

Im manager Carlo Ancelotti say dem for stop di game sake of di abuse wey bin dey directed towards im player.

"Wetin we see today dey unacceptable. Di entire stadium use racist word cause am," di Italian tok.

"I no wan tok about football today, e no make sense to tok about football today. I tell di referee say im for stop di match.

"La Liga get problem. For me, Vinicius na di most important player for di world. La Liga get problem, dem gatz stop di match sake of these episodes of racism.

"If di entire stadium dey insult a player wit racist chants di match need to stop. I go tok di same tin if we bin dey win 3-0, dat na di only way."

Ancelotti say Vinicius' reaction dey "understandable" based on di circumstances.

"I bin ask am if im bin wan continue to play, and im continue to play di game," di former Milan midfielder add.

"Vinicius dey very sad, Im dey angry. Sometin like dis no suppose happun for di world we dey live in.

La Liga say dem go investigate di incident

Wia dis foto come from, Rex Features Wetin we call dis foto, Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea send off Vinicius Jr

La Liga say dem go investigate di incident while Valencia release statement for dia website to condemn di incident. Dem add say dem too go investigate di case.

"Valencia CF wish to publicly condemn any type of insult, attack or disqualification in football," di statement tok.

"Di club, say dem dey commitment to di values of respect and sport, dem publicly confam dia position against physical and verbal violence for stadiums and regret di events wey happun.

"Although dis na isolated episode, insults to any player from di rival team no get place for football and no fit in wit di values and identity of Valencia CF.

"DI club dey investigate wetin happun and go take di most severe measures."

La Liga say e go take "appropriate legal action" if dem identify any hate crime dem also call on pipo to submit any relevant footage.

Di statement say dem bin dey proactive afta previous racist abuse against Vinicius, and add say dem don file nine reports in di last two seasons to legal authorities in Spain.

Racist abuse Vinicius don face dis season

September 2022 - Some Atletico Madrid fans bin sing racist songs toward Vinicius outside dia Wanda Metropolitano stadium before Real Madrid play dem for September 2022. Atletico Madrid later condemn di "unacceptable" chants by a "minority" of fans.

- Some Atletico Madrid fans bin sing racist songs toward Vinicius outside dia Wanda Metropolitano stadium before Real Madrid play dem for September 2022. "unacceptable" chants by a "minority" of fans. September 2022 - some pundits for Spain criticise Vinicius goal celebration, wia im dance by corner flag. Im respond say "di happiness of a black Brazilian in Europe" dey behind di criticism.

- some pundits for Spain criticise Vinicius goal celebration, wia im dance by corner flag. Im respond say "di happiness of a black Brazilian in Europe" dey behind di criticism. December 2022 - Vinicius bin dey subjected to racist abuse for Valladolid as im waka pass fans afta dem substitute am. La Liga say dem don file charges relating to di racist abuse of Vinicius to di "relevant judicial, administrative and sporting bodies".

- Vinicius bin dey subjected to racist abuse for Valladolid as im waka pass fans afta dem substitute am. La Liga say dem don file charges relating to di racist abuse of Vinicius to di "relevant judicial, administrative and sporting bodies". January 2023 – Dem hang one statue of di Real Madrid winger for one bridge near di club training ground before a game against Atletico Madrid for di Copa del Rey match. Atletico say di incident dey " disgusting ".

– Dem hang one statue of di Real Madrid winger for one bridge near di club training ground before a game against Atletico Madrid for di Copa del Rey match. Atletico say di incident dey " disgusting ". February 2023 – Dem feem Mallorca fans wey allegedly dey racially abuse di Brazilian during one game against Real.

– Dem feem Mallorca fans wey allegedly dey racially abuse di Brazilian during one game against Real. March 2023 - La Liga say "Dem notice intolerable racist behaviour dey once again against Vinicius" for game against Barcelona and dem don report di racist insults to Barcelona Court of Instruction.

- La Liga say "Dem notice intolerable racist behaviour dey once again against Vinicius" for game against Barcelona and dem don report di racist insults to Barcelona Court of Instruction. May 2023 - Vinicius suffer racist abuse against Valencia.

Reactions to Vincius racist abuse

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand question how much support Vinicius dey receive for inside post for Instagram.

"Bro you need protection.... who dey protect Vinicius Junior for Spain??" Im write.

"How many times wey go see dis young man dey subjected to dis? I see pain, I see disgust, I see say im need help... and di authorities no dey help am.

"Pipo need to stand togeda and demand more from di authorities wey dey run our game.

"No-one deserve dis, yet una dey allow am. We need a unified approach to dis otherwise dem go let am slide AGAIN."

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois say dem bin hear some "monkey noise dem" afta 20 minutes and say im for waka wit Vinicius if im team-mate chose to stop playing.

"If Vini bin wan continue to play, we go play, but if Vini bin tok say im no wan play any more, I go leave di pitch wit am, because we no fit tolerate dis tins," Courtois tell Movistar.

Brazilian football federation (CBF) President Ednaldo Rodrigues also express im disgust wit di incident.

"How long we go continue to experience dis kain tin, in di middle of di 21st century, episodes like dis one wey we just witness, once again, for La Liga?" Im write for statement wey CBF release on Instagram.

"How long wey humanity go remain just like a spectator and accomplice for dis cruel acts of racism?"