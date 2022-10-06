Latest as Chidinma Ojukwu return to court for her alleged murder trial

Chidinma Ojukwu di alleged killer of Super TV boss Usifo Ataga dey return to court today as her murder trial dey continue.

Police arrest Chidinma, her sister Chioma Egbuchu and one Adedapo Quadri for April 2021 say dem get case to answer for di murder of di broadcaster.

Ojukwu and Quadri dey face eight count charges wey include conspiracy, stabbing, murder, stealing, making of fake bank statements and forgery for di Lagos state High Court for TBS.

Di third defendant Chioma dey face di 9th count charge of stealing of iPhone 7 wey belong to di victim.

Di alleged murder happun for 19 Adewale Oshin Street Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Di case so far

Since di case start, some witnesses don come testify for court on di mata. Dem include owner of di apartment wey di victim and Chidinma Ojukwu bin stay before im murder.

Bank officials, police investigators and gate man of di alleged murder apartment don also testify.

Wen di mata come up in court on Tuesday, 4, October 2022, di court receive audio recording of conversation between di first defendant and di security man of di apartment Abubakar Mohammed.

Di audio indicate wen di security man bin dey ask Chidinma questions for phone and she dey respond and ask questions back.

E show wen Chidinma ask “di car dey around”? And Mohammed respond “which car”?

Chidinma say “Di Range Rover, dat my oga car, di Range Rover”.

Di court also hear wia Mohammed dey di first defendant why she never return since Tuesday night Wen she comot. She respond say “I go meeting”.

Wen Mohammed ask am about di victim, weda im dey alive, she respond say e dey alive.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya admit di recording as exhibit PW22A and adjourn di case to Thursday.

Who be Usifo Ataga

Michael Usifo Ataga don be Chief Executive Officer at Super Network Limited since April 2014 until im murder, according to im LinkedIn profile.

Super TV, na wetin dem call Super Network Company wey be Over-The-Top [OTT] media streaming entertainment company for Ikoyi, Lagos.

Michael Usifo Ataga get wife and children wey report say dem base for Abuja.

Late Ataga, wey im life end at 50 years of age, bin attend University of Benin between 1988 and 1995.

Dem bury Ataga on July 30, 2021.

Who be Chidinma Ojukwu

Chidimma Adaora Ojukwu na 300 level student of di University of Lagos Unilag.

She bin dey study mass communication for University of Lagos, according to di police.

She dey live wit her parents for Alagomeji area for Yaba Lagos.

Chidimma be native of Abia state for south east Nigeria, according to wetin she tell tori pipo.

University of Lagos tok-tok pesin Nonye Oguama bin confam to BBC Pidgin say, di alleged murder suspect na dia student.

Until dis alleged murder investigation, Chidimma Ojukwu bin dey run part time studies for Unilag, Mrs Oguama tok.