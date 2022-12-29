Ghana students vex over 40% increase in public universities school fees

Wia dis foto come from, KNUST

one hour wey don pass

Students for Ghana dey vex university authorities after de introduction of new school fees, some of which increase by over 40%. Inside statement wey dem release, USAG talk say “de recent astronomical hikes in school fees of public universities in de country, go make access to education increasingly difficult.” According to de students, with de introduction of new fees three weeks to school reopening, dem no fit prepare for de high academic and residential fees which dey come at short notice. Some of de schools dey include, University Students Association of Ghana (USAG), public universities like University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC) den others all introduce different fees charges which no get approval from parliament.

Wia dis foto come from, University of Ghana

Parliament approve 15% fee increase in de previous academic year

According to USAG, parliament recently approved 15% maximum increment for public university fees in de previous academic year. But dis time, de public universities no seek approval from parliament as dem decide to charge dia own fees. In de University of Ghana for instance, continuing Bachelor of Arts students previously dey pay Ghc 1,098 but now some of dem for pay new fees of Ghc 1,524 which be over 40% increase.

Other students for KNUST den UCC also get fee charges ahead of de new semester.

Wia dis foto come from, USAG

Why Universities dey charge high fees