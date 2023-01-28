13-year-old Palestinian boy dey behind shooting for Jerusalem - Israeli police

Israeli forces don step up security efforts in di wake of di two attacks

Israeli police tok say na one 13-year-old Palestinian boy dey behind di shooting wey happun for Jerusalem on Saturday, 28 January 2023.

Two pipo – one papa and im son bin get serious injuries as di attacker dey shoot pipo wey dey waka on dia own. Dem later shoot am and e dey hospital.

Dis dey come afta seven pipo die and at least three more pipo injure for one shooting wey happun for Friday for one Synagogue for East Jerusalem.

Police don arrest 42 pipo in connection wit dat attack.

One tok-tok pesin for Isreali police describe di Saturday incident wey happun for Silwan neighbourhood just outside Jerusalem Old City say di attacker ambush five pipo as dem dey go pray, two pipo dey for "critical condition".

"Dis na significant rise in di level of terror," Dean Elsdunne tok and add say di "terrorist" don dey receive treatment for hospital.

As response to di two attacks, authorities don position officers from a counter-terrorism unit "permanently" for di Jerusalem area to "promptly respond to exceptional events whenever necessary".

Di man wey attack di synagogue on Friday na one Palestinian from East Jerusalem according to local media.

Israeli police commissioner Kobi Shabtai wey tok for di scene of di attack on Friday, say na "one of di worst attacks dem don see in recent years".

How di attack happun

Israeli emergency services for di scene of di attacks

Israeli worshippers bin gada for prayers for di start of di Jewish Sabbath for one synagogue for di city Neve Yaakov neighbourhood and dey comot wen di gunman open fire, at about 20:15 local time (18:15 GMT).

Police say officers den shoot am till e die.

Palestinian militant groups bin hail di attack, but dem no tok say na one of dia members dey responsible.

Tensions don dey high since nine Palestinians - both militants and civilians - die during one Israeli military raid for Jenin for di occupied West Bank on Thursday.

Followed by rocket dem fire into Israel from Gaza, wey Israel respond to wit air strikes.

Di synagogue shooting happun on Holocaust Memorial Day, wey dem dey do in memory of di six million Jews and oda victims wey die for di Holocaust during di Nazi regime for Germany.

World leaders react to di attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit di scene of diattack on Friday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky don condemn di attack, as e tok say one of di victims na Ukrainian woman.

"Terror must have no place in today world - neither for Israel nor Ukraine," e tok for tweet.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly write on Twitter: "To attack worshippers for synagogue on Holocaust Memorial Day, and during Shabbat, dey horrific. We stand wit our Israeli friends."

President Joe Biden follow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tok and offer all "appropriate means of support", di White House tok.

Shortly afta di incident, Netanyahu bin visit di site, di controversial far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir also go di place.

One tok-tok pesin for di Israeli military on Saturday tok say dem dey increase dia sojas for di occupied West Bank.

Oga Ben-Gvir bin promise to bring safety back to Israel streets but pipo dey para say e neva fulfil im promise, BBC's Yolande Knell wey dey Jerusalem tok.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bin dey "deeply worried on top di current escalation of violence for Israel and di occupied Palestinian territory", one spokespesin pesin tok.

"Dis na di moment to exercise utmost restraint," Stephane Dujarric tok.

On Saturday di European Union express shock for di heightened tensions and urge Israel to only use lethal force as last resort.

"Di European Union fully recognise Israel legitimate security concerns - as e dey evidenced by di latest terrorist attacks - but e also stress say lethal force must only be used as a last resort wen e dey strictly unavoidable in order to protect life," di EU chief diplomat, Josep Borrell.

Israel don occupy East Jerusalem since di 1967 Middle East war and consider di entire city as dia capital, though dis no dey recognised by di vast majority of di international community.