Rejecting old naira notes fit land you for trouble, see measures states dey take

Wia dis foto come from, GETTY IMAGES/NIGERIA GOVERNMENT

one hour wey don pass

On Sunday, di Kano state goment shutdown popular supermarket, Welcare ova accusation say dem dey reject old naira notes even though Supreme Court give order say make pipo continue dey use am.

After di shutdown, some Kano state goment officials also comot on social media dey ask pipo to name shops or businesses for dia area wey dey also reject old naira notes so dat dem go suffer di same fate as Welcare.

Acting chairmam of Kano consumer protection council, Baffa Dan Agundi, wey carry out di shutdown order, tok say govnor Abdullahi Ganduje yarn say anybody wey no collect old naira notes dey violate wetin Supreme court tok.

Dis na action wey go continue as Senior Special Assistant to di govnor on new media Abubakar Ibrahim ask pipo for social media to send addresses of businesses wey no gree collect old naira notes so dat action go follow.

Across di state many oda businesses dey continue to collect and do dia businesses without any problem.

For Zamfara na arrest for pipo rejecting old notes

Wetin we call dis foto, Zamfara govnor Bello Matawalle order arrest of anybody wey reject old naira notea

Zamfara State Govnor Bello Matawalle ova di weekend order di arrest of anyone wey refuse to accept the old currency notes of ₦200, ₦5000 and ₦1,000 for di state.

Di govnor yarn say old currency notes remain legal tender until the final verdict of di case dem enter against di Central Bank of Nigeria and di federal government by three Northern Governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States at the supreme court.

In a statement by im media aide, Jamilu Iliyasu, Matawalle say: “Anyone who refuses to accept the old currency notes of N200, N500, and N1000 in the state should be arrested.”

Kaduna govnor Elrufai say pipo fit use old notes for years

For video wey go viral days ago govnor Nasir Elrufai ask pipo for Kaduna state to continue to use di old notes without fear as next APC goment go reverse di policy.

“Stop dey return your money to di banks, nobody go devalue your money, I dey plead with you, na just a matter of time, and now e remain 18 days to di election.

“After the election wait for wetin Bola Tinubu will say. e go reverse the policy.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Many businesses across Nigeria dey continue to deal in di old naira notes as new ones no dey available

‘Na supreme court get final say on dis mata’

Di Attorney-General of di Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, bin ask di Supreme Court to dismiss di suit wey di three state goments file to challenge di naira redesign policy of di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Dis na afta di Supreme Court grant interim injunction to stop Nigeria goment from implementing di February 10 Deadline to stop using di old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes as legal tender.

Barrister Wada Wada, wey be legal practitioner tell BBC News Pidgin say anything wey Supreme court pronounce on 15 February 2023 regarding di suit go be final tok on dis mata.

Di three states wan make di apex court stop di naira re-design policy due to di kata kata wey e cause.

“Supreme Court na di top court for di land and dia pronouncement na final so anything dem tok on Wednesday go bind.”

“If CBN or di federal goment no toe di line of wetin supreme court tok then dat na contempt wey be serious offence.”

Kata-kata wey di new design policy cause

Di policy cause kata-kata for many parts of di kontri as some banks dey hoard di new naira notes and customers no see both new and old naira notes collect for counter and ATMs. Dis one make some angry customers attack banks and stage protests for some parts of di kontri.

For Warri, Delta State, one video show wia bank customers dey climb step escape sake of say angry customers wey no see cash collect begin attack di bank staff. Oda videos show some bank customers dey naked diasef to protest sake of say dem no see moni collect for bank.

Oda videos show ATMs wey angry customers destroy for Abeokuta, Ogun state sake of dia lack of access to cash. Some banks don shut down to guarantee dia staff safety while some dey close early and also take oda preventive measures against kasala.