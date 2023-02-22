Parable of ‘Saul and David’ wey make social media users call out Nigerian Pastor

One Nigerian clergy come under fire over im stand about di 25 February presidential election for di kontri.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin na di founder of di House on The Rock Church – wey get good population of young followers.

Social media go on frenzy afta di pastor sermon on Sunday wia e refuse to openly endorse any candidate for di election.

As di election dey near, some of di leading candidates don dey get endorsement from different pipo and groups. Some religious leaders and dia organizations dey also take position on di election.

While some ogbonge clergy don decide to remain silent, odas don openly endorse dia preferred candidate.

Most of dem dey tell dia followers who to vote. Dis no dey against Nigeria electoral law.

Wetin Pastor Adefarasin tok

Di 60 year old pastor during sermon over di weekend tok about di forthcoming presidential election.

E use di parable of Saul and David for di Bible and how Saul come first bifor David.

Oga Adefarasin say di election fit no go di way Nigerians want am, “dat na if di elections hold.”

E say “I wan use parable tok to una and I want make una carry my message for mind as una dey go vote. Make we pray for peaceful transition of power.

“Many forces dey interested in power and e dey important to commit am to God hand.

“Saul come bifor David. Saul go come and David go come afta. Wen Saul come, e no really dey bad like dat becos e start as a prophet. Saul get half heart but David get full heart. Dis na why e come afta.

“Wen Saul dey dia tins go dey happun but we must kontinu to encourage David becos im time go come.”

Dis sermon no go down well wit many of di pastor followers wey feel say e no support dia own candidate.

Social media users call out di pastor

Since Pastor Adefarasin sermon finish for im church di tori spread enta social media.

Pipo begin circulate short videos of di sermon wia di man tok about di parable.

Many pipo give di parable different meaning sotay dem force di pastor to come clarify wetin e dey tok.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin on Tuesday say im dey stand by wetin “God tell am” about Nigeria presidential election.