Ekweremadu no ask family to donate kidney - UK court hear

Senator Ike Ekweremadu wey chop accuse say im plot to exploit one man for one of im kidneys fail to ask family members to “step up” and help, UK court hear.

Dem accuse di Nigerian senator say im conspire wit odas to bring one street trader from Nigeria to London to use am as organ donor for im sick daughter Sonia.

Instead of asking relatives to help, Ekweremadu tink say e dey “far beta to buy” kidney, prosecutor tell Old Bailey (Central Criminal Court of England and Wales).

Di 60-year-old politician deny di charges.

Di senator, im 55-year-old wife, im 25-year-old daughter Sonia, and one 50-year-old medical “middleman” Dr Obinna Obeta, all deny plot to bring di 21-year-old street trader from Lagos to di UK so im go fit donate kidney.

Dem hear for di trial say dem wan pay di man £7,000 and promise am opportunities for UK for helping Sonia Ekweremadu. Dem no fit name di man.

Afta medics for London Royal Free Hospital reject di man sake of say im no be suitable match for Sonia, di group turn dia attention to Turkey, di court tok.

Under cross-examination on Thursday, dem ask Ekweremadu why im no try to find suitable match among im family members.

Di politician tok say im believe say no be option afta dem brief am about one conversation between im medic brother Diwe and Dr Obeta for September 2021.

Di defendant tok: “E fit don get basic knowledge. I no be doctor so if im tok am, I believe am.”

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Sonia Ekweremadu wey need kidney transplant also dey on trial

Prosecutor Hugh Davies KC question why Ekweremadu no ask one of di specialists im dey consult for di Royal Free weda one family fit donate kidney.

Ekweremadu suggest say im get “limited intelligence”, something wey prosecutor tok say no be true.

“Di fact be say, you no even try to ask Sonia cousins, for example, to consider to ask as donor,” Oga Davies tell di court.

“Far beta to buy one and let di medical risk go to pesin wey you no sabi.”

Oga Ekweremadu tok say “no be true” say im bin agree through agents to recruit one donor to give kidney to im daughter for reward.

Oga Davies tell di jury sy afta transferring jurisdiction out of di UK to Turkey, di defendant fail to get transplant “sake of say even di donor no get proper training to give false answers during interview”.

Senator Ekweremadu reply: “Dis no be di facts.”

Oga Davies den query why di Oga Ekweremadus bin prepare to leave one internationally recognised centre of excellence” wey dey London for one unknown quantity wey dey Turkey.

Oga Ekweremadu tok say di treatment for Turkey dey cheaper, but Oga Davies tok say di senator na “wealthy man” wey get dozens of properties.

Di defendant deny say im na rich man.

Di trial dey continue.

How Met Police arrest Ekweremadu and im wife Beatrice

Wia dis foto come from, IKE EKWEREMADU/FACEBOOK

Ike Ekweremadu and im wife chop arrest afta investigation by di UK Metropolitan Police Specialist team.

Met Police tok for inside one statement wey dem share wit BBC Pidgin say:

"Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 [born 10th September, 1966] of Nigeria dey charged wit conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin wit a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

Ekweremadu, 60 [born 12th May, 1962] of Nigeria dey charged wit conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin wit a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting," di statement tok.

Met Police remand di suspects for custody.

Dem launch di investigation afta detectives dey alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

Di Met Police say dem safeguard di child and dem dey work closely wit partners for more support.

Ike Ekweremadu na former Nigerian Deputy Senate President.

Di serving lawmaker na ogbonge politician for Nigeria and im don dey Senate since 2003.

Ekweremadu na from Enugu State and im serve as di Deputy Senate President for 6th, 7th and 8th Nigerian Senate.