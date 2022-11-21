Ghana FA send over 2000 supporters to cheer Black Stars for Qatar

43 minutes wey don pass

G﻿hana first World Cup match na against Portugal on Thursday.

D﻿is no be de first time de Black Stars dey play soccer for de world stage.

A﻿s di Qatar 2022 World Cup don start and ahead of dia opening match Ghana Football Association (GFA) reveal say dem dey expect over 2000 supporters who go cheer de Black Stars during de World Cup tournament.

According to de GFA dem go fly about 1200 fans to Qatar, in addition to dis number dem also get some over 1200 fans who dey live for Qatar to join dem for stadium.

“We get like 2200 Ghanaian fans who dey live here. Most of dem go come de stadium when we play Portugal on Thursday” Director of Communications for GFA, Henry Twum Asante talk.

“Dem also talk me say some 1200 fans go fly from Accra to Doha. So in all we dey expect not less than 2500 fans” he add.

Black Stars start training for Qatar

BBC Pidgin checks reveal say de fans wey dey fly to Qatar dey go with support from corporate Ghana with partnership from GFA.

After beating Switzerland by two goals to nil, spirit for Black Stars camp be high.

De players already start training ahead of dia first game against Portugal on Thursday.

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

Players dey mix training sessions den gym activities as part of dia preparation and conditioning for de tournament.

Reports from camp be say so far de team no record any injury.

Wia dis foto come from, GFA